Dustin Poirier On Ilia Topuria’s Lightweight Hopes: ‘I Think Islam Is Too Much, But…’

Dustin Poirier is intrigued by a potential showdown between UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria and lightweight kingpin Islam Makhachev.

The 145-pound titleholder has expressed interest in moving up to challenge Makhachev, who is currently ranked as the UFC’s No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter.

Poirier is torn on who he believes would win the fight. “The Diamond,” coming off a fifth-round submission loss to Makhachev at UFC 302, questions whether the Spaniard has the necessary size to counter the Dagestani’s grappling.

“He definitely does have a shot,” Poirier told Sports Illustrated regarding Topuria vs. Makhachev. “I think from ’45 to 170, Topuria has the power and the skills to knock anybody out. His timing, his rhythm, his power is incredible, but the size difference is with Islam’s wrestling.

“I’ve never seen Topuria in person. Obviously, I fought Islam; he’s a big guy. Islam can’t make ’45. I know they say Topuria might walk around 190 (pounds) outside of fights and stuff, but I just think Islam is just too much. But I don’t know. Like I said, if Ilia does connect, he can put anybody out.”

Topuria’s most recent victory was a knockout of Max Holloway at UFC 308, which saw him successfully defend the featherweight title.

Meanwhile, Makhachev is fresh off a swift submission win over Renato Moicano at UFC 311. This victory marked his fourth successful title defense, setting a new record for the most in UFC lightweight history.