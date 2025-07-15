Dustin Poirier’s retirement: UFC veteran explains the brilliance of The Diamond

UFC veteran Matt Brown has explained what made Dustin Poirier so special ahead of The Diamond’s retirement fight at UFC 318.

On Saturday night, Dustin Poirier will make the walk to the octagon for the final time. He is set to retire from mixed martial arts following his main event bout against Max Holloway, which will also see the BMF title being put on the line.

One thing we know to be true about Dustin Poirier is that he’s an absolute warrior. While he may never have held the undisputed UFC title, he went in there and put on a show against just about everyone he faced. That, in itself, is a testament to who he is as a fighter.

In a recent podcast, Matt Brown gave his thoughts on what made Dustin Poirier special.

Matt Brown analyzes Dustin Poirier

“I think Dustin really maximized everything he has, that he was born with,” Brown said. “I think he did a great job. When he came into the UFC, I remember after Conor [McGregor] beat him, I don’t think anybody thought Dustin Poirier was going to be s***. At that point, I remember interviews asking me what do you think about Conor McGregor? He really hasn’t fought anybody. We didn’t know what Dustin Poirier would be at that time, but I don’t think anybody looked at him like ‘wow this is the next big guy.’

“He didn’t come in with insane gifts or anything. I love and respect that so much. I hope he has an amazing life after. I hope that his life treats him well. Maybe he gets some books, speaking tours, makes a lot of money and lives a great life, and I think he’s earned every f*cking minute of it.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting