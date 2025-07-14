Dustin Poirier’s Notorious Guard: Former UFC Champ Explains Why It Gives Fighters So Many Issues

MMA analyst and former fighter Dominick Cruz has given his thoughts on the guard of Dustin Poirier ahead of his retirement fight.

On Saturday night, Dustin Poirier will make the walk to the octagon for the final time. He’ll do so in the main event of UFC 318 when he squares off with Max Holloway for the BMF title.

With this being his last fight, a lot of fans and pundits have taken the time to analyze the overall quality of Dustin Poirier’s game and his body of work. After all, he’s been fighting at the elite level for a long time now, and there’s a great deal of tape on him and what he can do inside the cage.

In a recent video, Dominick Cruz decided to break down several aspects of Dustin Poirier’s style, including his guard.

Dominick Cruz’s view on Dustin Poirier’s guard

“It’s like a mixture of like a Philly roll and a shoulder roll. Keeps his elbow up like this. And this stays planted. Because if you decide to come up with a high kick or an overhand, he’s blocked. He’s always right here. Overhand, he’s blocked.”

“What makes Dustin Poirier really dangerous, too, is he’s pulling you. He’s trying to always do this to get you to reach and he’s so good at sliding back and you think you’re hitting this, but he’ll just take one little baby step back and he’ll clip you with this right hook and then that sets his sequence up.”