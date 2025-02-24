Dustin Poirier Gives Major Update On His UFC Retirement Fight

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier has updated fans on when his final farewell inside the Octagon is likely to take place.

It initially appeared as though MMA enthusiasts had seen Poirier make the walk for the final time last summer. After a vintage knockout of Benoît Saint Denis in March, “The Diamond” had one last opportunity to achieve undisputed status.

But while he gave it his all through four rounds against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 in Newark, Poirier succumbed to a rear-naked choke in the final frame of the pay-per-view main event.

The veteran’s Octagon interview suggested that an official retirement was on the way, but the fire beneath Poirier has not fully diminished. After pondering a farewell fight, the Louisianan has made that decision final.

Talk has since turned to which major matchup Poirier could depart the sport off the back of. And although that remains undecided, the fan favorite appears close to getting an event pencilled in.

“I’ll drop it,” Poirier told MMA Fighting‘s José Youngs regarding an announcement on his final fight. “It’s summer. July or August, probably. We’re working on UFC New Orleans.

I’m trying to retire in my home state. The UFC hasn’t been there since 2015. I fought on the card as well. I fought Yancy Medeiros, but that was the last time I got to fight at home,” Poirier continued. “To retire where it all started in Louisiana would be incredible for me and my career.”

Poirier has made it clear that he’s entertaining “legends only” when it comes to his final opponent, shutting down talk of a clash with Paddy Pimblett prior to “The Baddy’s” UFC 314 co-main event against Michael Chandler being announced.

With that in mind, the promotion will no doubt be seeking a high-profile name to share the cage with Poirier for his final dance.