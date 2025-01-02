Merab Dvalishvili Details Plans To Retire After Going 1-2 At The Start Of Pro Career

In the build up to his first title defense at UFC 311, bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has spoken a lot about respect and hard work. He does not believe that his challenger, the undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov, has earned his spot like he and others have by continuing to push their way to the top.

The Georgian certainly didn’t have an easy road to eventually becoming champion at UFC 306 this past September where he defeated Sean O’Malley. After losing his first two fights inside the Octagon, Dvalishvili turned his fortunes around fight-by-fight by winning ten in a row before he got the chance to fight for the title.

However, the adversity that he faced early in his career nearly stopped him from ever pursuing his dream of competing in the UFC at the highest level of the sport. After turning pro in 2014, Dvalishvili fought three times and ended the year with an overall record of 1-2 after losing two decisions against Darren Mima and Ricky Bandejas.

In a recent appearance on Eric Nicksick’s Verse Us podcast, the champion spoke about how the difficult start to his pro career nearly led to him throwing the towel in for good and never looking back.

“I was booked for my next fight but I had like headaches and you know, I wasn’t happy and not motivated and I tell them maybe first time ever, cancel fight. I said no, I want some time off and I was thinking I’m gonna live normal life like normal people.”

Dvalishvili spoke about how he had resigned himself to the idea that he would continue working in construction whilst trying to raise a family but eventually, he found the desire to compete again. He revealed that though he did resume his career, he had decided that the likes of the UFC and Bellator might be off the table for him but he could still make good money by travelling and competing elsewhere.

After winning five fights in a row, his fight against Raufeon Stots was featured on Dana White’s Lookin’ For A Fight where he produced a spinning backfist knockout in the opening 15 seconds to earn his UFC contract.