HomeNewsUFC
Merab Dvalishvili Comments On Ex-Teammate Aiding Umar Nurmagomedov Ahead Of UFC 311
Image: @merab.dvalishvili/Instagram

Merab Dvalishvili Comments On Ex-Teammate Aiding Umar Nurmagomedov Ahead Of UFC 311

By Pranav Pandey

Merab Dvalishvili harbors no ill will toward his former training partner, even though he has joined forces with his rival.

“The Machine” is poised to put his bantamweight title on the line for the first time against Umar Nurmagomedov in the co-main event at UFC 311, taking place on Jan. 18 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

The buildup to this fight has been brimming with palpable tension, as Nurmagomedov has been vocal in his pursuit of a title shot for some time. While Dvalishvili initially seemed hesitant to accept the challenge, the matchup was ultimately confirmed.

Interestingly, a recent social media post from Georgian journalist Giorgi Kokiashvili has injected even more drama into the upcoming matchup. Kokiashvili revealed that Magdi Amachov, the former teammate of the reigning 135-pound champion, is now lending his support to “The Young Eagle” in preparation for UFC 311.

This comes after Dvalishvili had previously helped Amachov settle in the United States, even offering him accommodation.

During a recent interview with The Schmo, Dvalishvili weighed in on the ongoing situation with Amachov, emphasizing that he holds no animosity towards his former training partner.

“The Machine” explained that Amachov’s decision to join Nurmagomedov’s fight camp was motivated by a desire to support his Dagestani compatriot, rather than any personal conflict.

“I love him and I did help him but I didn’t do it because I own him you know? He’s a big man and he can do whatever he wants,” Dvalishvili said. “He’s from Dagestan, and I know he loves Islam Makhachev, I know he loves Khabib Nurmagomedov, of course Umar Nurmagomedov. They call each other Muslim brothers, and I’m not surprised, of course. That’s his country, that’s his friends. I mean, I will not do that, but I will also not judge him. I love him, and I understand this, and I’m not mad at him. That’s OK.”

Dvalishvili captured the bantamweight title with a dominant unanimous decision victory over Sean O’Malley at UFC 306 in September 2024. He is riding high on an 11-fight unbeaten streak.

Meanwhile, Nurmagomedov is fresh off a unanimous decision victory over Cory Sandhagen at UFC Abu Dhabi in August 2024, extending his undefeated streak to six straight wins inside the Octagon.

Related News

Top Stories

UFC Store

Latest MMA News: UFC, PFL and More

UFC Insider: LA Wildfires Create Concern Over UFC 311 Venue, Vegas In Play

UFC
With UFC 311 just a week away, uncertainty looms over the events venue as...

UFC Fight Night: Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas 2 Results & Highlights (4PM ET)

Top Stories
UFC Fight Night takes place tonight from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, and...

UFC Fight Night: Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas 2 Weigh-In Results: Two Miss Weight

UFC
UFC Fight Night: Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas 2 takes place on Saturday, and...

Gamebred Fighter On Jorge Masvidal’s Approach To Promotion: He’s Like ‘I’m Not UFC, Where We’re Going To Cut You’

UFC
Jorge Masvidal may be seemingly on the cusp of a UFC return but he...

UFC Middleweight Doesn’t Give Dricus Du Plessis A Chance Against Alex Pereira: ‘He Can Beat DDP Easily’

UFC
UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis is set to return at UFC 312 next...

UFC ‘Addicted’ Actor Reveals Which Fight Almost Left Him In Tears: ‘Was Getting His Ass Handed To Him’

UFC
A major UFC card being in town often turns into the most desirable destination...

Gilbert Burns Set For UFC 314 Return In Miami, Faces Undefeated Prospect

UFC
A big fight in the welterweight division is the first major matchup to have...

Joe Rogan Retracts Claim Of Jon Jones’ Pay Demand For Tom Aspinall Fight: ‘Dana Contacted Me…’

UFC
Joe Rogan is backpedaling on his recent assertion regarding Jon Jones' potential title fight...

Former Champ-Champ Henry Cejudo Opens As Betting Underdog For UFC Seattle Main Event vs. Song Yadong

UFC
February 22 is a huge date for the former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion,...
MMA News

A trusted source for UFC and MMA news since 2002