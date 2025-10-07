“DWCS Version Of Lawler vs. MacDonald 2” – Fans & Fighters React As Adrian Luna Martinetti And Mark Vologdin Earn UFC Contracts, $25K In Fight Of The Year Contender On Dana White’s Contender Series

In what will go down as one of the greatest fights in MMA — let alone of the greatest fights of 2025 and perhaps the greatest fight to ever happen on Dana White’s Contender Series — Adrian Luna Martinetti and Mark Vologdin both earned UFC contracts and $25,000 bonuses from UFC CEO and President Dana White.

Vologdin took early control in the opening round, landing some crisp boxing and working combinations on Martinetti, including a counter shot that dropped Martinetti. Martinetti would not be deterred, however, landing his own combinations, and he stormed back in the second round with barrages of blows. In fact, through two rounds, Martinetti set a new record for significant strikes by a bantamweight in DWCS history.

Martinetti seemed to trouble Vologdin in the second round with plenty of clinch knees, leaving his mark literally on Vologdin, but the Russian battled back and produced more trading between the two. Martinetti then scored a takedown in round three and did plenty of damage with ground-and-pound to bring a fantastic slugfest to an epic conclusion.

Martinetti won the fight with 29-28 scores on all three judges’ scorecards.

DWCS Fighters Earn UFC Contracts And $25K Bonus After Critically Acclaimed Slugfest

Martinetti vs. Vologdin is #DWCS version of Lawler vs. MacDonald 2!



This is legitimately one of the best wars I've ever SEEN in my time watching MMA 😮‍💨 hundreds of strikes landed on both sides pic.twitter.com/VXywdD9CYe — johndav.iD (@johndav_iD) October 8, 2025

This is the greatest Dana White’s Contender Series fight off all-time #DWCS — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 8, 2025

OH MY GOD THE GREATEST ROUND IN THE HISTORY OF MMA #DWCS — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) October 8, 2025

FIGHT OF THE YEAR CONTENDER!



Adrian Martinetti vs Mark Vologdin #DWCS pic.twitter.com/ZF4CYXJKvA — SleeperKO (@SleeperKO) October 8, 2025

Me watching Martinetti and Vologdin give us a bloody good scrap on a Tuesday night.. thank you 🙏 #DWCS pic.twitter.com/OHzAiOY1xP — ricky 🎱 (@sshooter_rick) October 8, 2025

MARTINETTI AND VOLOGDIN ARE HAVING A BLOODY WAR…#DWCS pic.twitter.com/wiVc8KrzaG — DudesMMA (@DudesMMA_) October 8, 2025

Without question and without exaggeration – this is a top 5 best & craziest fight that I have ever seen. UFC or otherwise.



Sign Adrian Luna Martinetti. Sign Mark Vologdin.#DWCS pic.twitter.com/8bjWvz7nF7 — I AM SATURDAY (@I_AM_SATURDAY) October 8, 2025

Adrian Marinetti and Mark Vologdin put on one of the greatest fights in contender series history 👏 #DWCS pic.twitter.com/7STK9IldjN — COMBAT SPORTS TODAY (@CSTodayNews) October 8, 2025

Fight of the year on a Contender Series card in the Apex is crazy work 😂 #DWCS — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) October 8, 2025

I think I’ve just watched the best fight I’ve ever seen #DWCS — Liam⚔️ (@LiamHealy16) October 8, 2025

Hell yeah!! 25k to each after that is so deserved. Contracts were obvious but the bonuses are sick too #DWCS — Patrick Danna (@patdannamma) October 8, 2025

Insane fight over at #DWCS. Adrian Luna Martinetti vs. Mark Vologdin. If you missed it, you missed out! — Nolan King (@mma_kings) October 8, 2025

Where were you when Martinetti and Vologdin went to war for 15 minutes on a Tuesday night? #DWCS — John “J-Dawg” Jakobsen (@JDawgROOF) October 8, 2025

Martinetti, a former champion on the regional circuit, has now won 15 straight fights, with his sole loss coming in the third pro bout of his career.

Vologdin sees a seven-fight win streak snapped with this loss — though the contract and financial bonus certainly have to make up for it.