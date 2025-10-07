UFC

“DWCS Version Of Lawler vs. MacDonald 2” – Fans & Fighters React As Adrian Luna Martinetti And Mark Vologdin Earn UFC Contracts, $25K In Fight Of The Year Contender On Dana White’s Contender Series

By Thomas Albano

In what will go down as one of the greatest fights in MMA — let alone of the greatest fights of 2025 and perhaps the greatest fight to ever happen on Dana White’s Contender Series — Adrian Luna Martinetti and Mark Vologdin both earned UFC contracts and $25,000 bonuses from UFC CEO and President Dana White.

Vologdin took early control in the opening round, landing some crisp boxing and working combinations on Martinetti, including a counter shot that dropped Martinetti. Martinetti would not be deterred, however, landing his own combinations, and he stormed back in the second round with barrages of blows. In fact, through two rounds, Martinetti set a new record for significant strikes by a bantamweight in DWCS history.

Martinetti seemed to trouble Vologdin in the second round with plenty of clinch knees, leaving his mark literally on Vologdin, but the Russian battled back and produced more trading between the two. Martinetti then scored a takedown in round three and did plenty of damage with ground-and-pound to bring a fantastic slugfest to an epic conclusion.

Martinetti won the fight with 29-28 scores on all three judges’ scorecards.

DWCS Fighters Earn UFC Contracts And $25K Bonus After Critically Acclaimed Slugfest

Martinetti, a former champion on the regional circuit, has now won 15 straight fights, with his sole loss coming in the third pro bout of his career.

Vologdin sees a seven-fight win streak snapped with this loss — though the contract and financial bonus certainly have to make up for it.

