Josh Emmett vs. Lerone Murphy In The Works For UFC Fight Night Main Event At The Apex

A clash between hard-hitting featherweight contenders is targeted for the main event of the UFC Fight Night event in Las Vegas on April 5.

Before heading to Miami to stage UFC 314 from the Kaseya Center, mixed martial arts’ leading promotion will kick off its schedule for April back at the Apex facility in Enterprise, Nevada.

And the planned main event has now been revealed, with MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reporting that an intriguing 145-pound battle between perennial contender Josh Emmett (19-4) and the surging Lerone Murphy (15-0-1) is in the works for the April 5 UFC Fight Night.

Josh Emmett vs. Lerone Murphy expected to headline April 5 UFC Fight Night event, multiple sources tell @DamonMartin and I. Story coming to @MMAFighting momentarily. — Mike Heck (@MikeHeck_JR) February 12, 2025

Emmett last appeared back in the cage in December 2023. Before sitting out the entirety of 2024, the #8-ranked featherweight rebounded from consecutive losses by producing one of the most violent knockouts in recent memory at the expense of Bryce Mitchell.

Looking to avoid falling to the same fate as “Thug Nasty” in a few months’ time will be Murphy, an undefeated Englishman who has risen the ranks with recent triumphs over Edson Barboza and Dan Ige.

With this addition, the current fights expected to take place at the UFC Fight Night on April 5 are as follows: