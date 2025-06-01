Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber UFC Vegas 107 Main Event Canceled Right Before Walkouts

Just when you think you’ve seen it all in the sport of Mixed Martial Arts, something always can happen to leave you in shock. And UFC Vegas 107 had such an event.

The scheduled main event bout between Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber was canceled just before the fighters were scheduled to walk out for the fight. ESPN had just played the main event promo package but neither fighter appeared for entrances.

After a long commercial break, the UFC commentary team announced that Barber had suffered a medical issue and was pulled from the fight by the UFC’s medical staff at the last minute.

The #UFCVegas107 main event has been cancelled due to Maycee Barber not being medically cleared to compete.

Blanchfield claims that Barber suffered a seizure prior to walkouts.

This was to be Barber’s first fight since her victory over Katlyn Cerminara at UFC 299. Barber had battled various health issues over the past year, including a bout with Epstein-Barr that resulted in her being hospitalized for nine days.

Barber had missed weight by half a pound the day before the event. Blanchfield had suggested earlier in the week that Barber may not make it to the fight — and said in a backstage interview immediately after the cancelation that she would, at the word of her coaches, not entertain any sort of re-scheduling with Barber.

There has been one other occurrence where the UFC lost its main event during the card itself. UFC 24 was originally scheduled to be headlined by UFC heavyweight champion Kevin Randleman defending his title against Pedro Rizzo until Randleman slipped on the concrete floor backstage, hospitalized with a concussion.

Blanchfield has won 10 of her last 11 bouts, with her sole loss in the span coming against recent title challenger Manon Fiorot. This would have been Blanchfield’s first fight since her win over Rose Namajunas in November.

Barber was to have entered this fight on a six-fight win streak.