UFC 322 Will See Tracy Cortez And Erin Blanchfield Settle Unfinished Business After Six Years

Tracy Cortez and Erin Blanchfield are set to run it back in a rematch.

On Tuesday, MMA Junkie’s Nolan King first reported that Tracy Cortez and Erin Blanchfield are booked for a flyweight clash with possible title implications at UFC 322 on November 15. Although the promotion has yet to finalize the venue for its 12th pay-per-view event of 2025, history suggests it will likely land at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

#Breaking: Erin Blanchfield vs. Tracy Cortez 2 is set for #UFC322 on Nov. 15, multiple source say. It's a rematch of their 2019 bout for Invicta. Story headed to @MMAJunkie. pic.twitter.com/Qlinpt7lTO — Nolan King (@mma_kings) August 26, 2025

The UFC 322 headliner is heavily rumored to feature former lightweight champion Islam Makhachev moving up in weight to challenge reigning welterweight king Jack Della Maddalena. However, the potential showdown has yet to be made official.

When Did Tracy Cortez and Erin Blanchfield First Face Off?

UFC 322 is set to host a rematch six years in the making, as Tracy Cortez and Erin Blanchfield run it back following their first encounter at Invicta FC 34 in 2019. On that night, Cortez edged out Blanchfield via razor-close split decision, handing her the first loss of her professional career.

Image: Invicta Fighting Championships/Facebook

Erin Blanchfield last competed at UFC Edmonton in November 2024, where she rebounded from her first loss in the Octagon to Manon Fiorot by outclassing former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas in a unanimous decision. “Cold Blooded” currently holds a 7-1 record in the UFC, with notable victories over Taila Santos, Jessica Andrade, and Molly McCann.

Blanchfield was slated to headline UFC Vegas 107 against Maycee Barber in May. However, moments before her walkout, “The Future” experienced a medical issue, forcing the fight to be canceled immediately.

The #UFCVegas107 main event between Maycee Barber and Erin Blanchfield has been called off due to the medical issues with the former.



We wish Barber a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/134ufaeS9j — UFC_Asia (@UFC_Asia) June 1, 2025

Meanwhile, Tracy Cortez is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Viviane Araujo at UFC 317 in June. The 31-year-old’s five-fight UFC win streak was previously snapped by Rose Namajunas in July 2024. Since making her promotional debut in November 2019, Cortez has compiled a 6-1 UFC record, earning wins over Jasmine Jasudavicius and Melissa Gatto.