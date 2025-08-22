ESPN In Talks To Acquire UFC Fight Pass

A little less than two weeks after it was reported they will no longer be the home for UFC live events starting in 2026, a new report has emerged that ESPN is seeking to purchase UFC Fight Pass and the UFC’s video library.

Per Blake Avignon, who cites multiple unnamed sources, such a deal between the UFC and ESPN is not finalized but are in advanced talking stages.

BREAKING: @ESPN is in active talks to acquire UFC Fight Pass (@UFCFightPass), multiple sources confirm. The plan is to fold the archive and select live content into ESPN’s new DTC app. Discussions are advanced but not finalized, with ESPN also eyeing the #WWEVault. pic.twitter.com/LHVzFhlLsB — Blake “Axe” Avignon (@bobby_s_axelrod) August 22, 2025

According to Avignon, “The plan is to fold the archive and select live content into ESPN’s new DTC (Direct-to-Consumer) app.”

ESPN officially launched its new app on August 21 with an $11.99/month ESPN Select tier — which gives access to ESPN+ content — and a $29.99/month ESPN Unlimited tier — which gives access to all ESPN content.

ESPN Eyeing Purchase Of UFC Fight Pass, Video Library

It is unclear how much of the UFC’s video library — including the video libraries of other promotions the UFC has acquired, such as PRIDE, WEC, and Strikeforce — would be available on the ESPN app.

It is also unclear what such an acquisition would mean for the regional and smaller promotions that air on UFC Fight Pass, including the LFA, CFFC, and Fury FC — as well as the discipline-focused programs including UFC BJJ and the UFC Fight Pass Invitational competitions.

The archives for both Dana White’s Contender Series and The Ultimate Fighter are also available on UFC Fight Pass. While there is no indication of such, some believe this deal would mean both programs would remain with ESPN. Neither program was part of the UFC’s new deal with Paramount. This would mean a split of UFC properties between different networks and streaming services, which most believed might happen when initially discussing the UFC’s U.S. broadcasting rights after 2025.

The UFC and Paramount agreed to a seven-year, $7.7 billion U.S. broadcasting deal that would see all 43 live events per calendar year — 13 UFC numbered cards and 30 UFC Fight Night events — be broadcast on the Paramount+ streaming service, with a select number of UFC numbered cards airing on the linear CBS network.

It is also unclear what such a deal could mean for the fate of the PFL, whose own U.S. broadcasting deal with ESPN expires at the end of 2026.

While they lost the rights to UFC live events, ESPN has been busy on the sports content front throughout August. At the beginning of the month, ESPN acquired assets of the NFL — including the NFL Network channel, NFL RedZone, and NFL Fantasy — in exchange for the football league gaining a 10 percent ownership stake in ESPN.

Just one day ago, ESPN acquired the rights to MLB.TV, incorporating out-of-market MLB broadcasts (and in-market broadcasts for five MLB teams) into its streaming service.

ESPN also gained U.S. broadcasting rights for the PLEs (Premium Live Events) of WWE — UFC’s sibling company under the TKO umbrella. While that deal was initially scheduled to start following the expiration of WWE’s deal with Peacock in March 2026, a new agreement amongst the companies will now see that deal begin with WWE WrestlePalooza on September 20.