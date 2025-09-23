UFC Fans Hit Again With Price Hike Ahead Of MMA Promotion’s ESPN Broadcast Deal Coming To An End In 2025

UFC fans in the U.S. will have to shell out more to catch the action on ESPN networks.

Back in 2019, the UFC inked a five-year exclusive broadcasting deal with ESPN. Throughout the partnership, ESPN aired the promotion’s full lineup of events on its television network and ESPN+ streaming platform, while also holding the rights to distribute pay-per-view cards.

As the ESPN deal nears its conclusion at the end of 2025, the UFC has striked a staggering seven-year, $7.7 billion agreement with Paramount Skydance. Under the new arrangement, the promotion will move away from the traditional PPV model for its biggest events, instead broadcasting these cards live to Paramount+ subscribers at no additional cost.

PARAMOUNT AND TKO ANNOUNCE HISTORIC UFC MEDIA RIGHTS AGREEMENT💥All UFC numbered events and Fight Nights will stream live on Paramount+, with select marquee fights simulcast on CBS, beginning in 2026. pic.twitter.com/54z8DWlCk1 — TKO (@TKOGrp) August 11, 2025

ESPN still has four UFC PPV events remaining before their departure, but viewers will have to pay extra to catch three of those cards.

Image: UFC/Zuffa LLC

ESPN To Hike Streaming Costs From October With UFC Exit On The Horizon

On Tuesday, Disney, ESPN’s parent company, revealed that ESPN+ has been officially rebranded as ESPN Select. The announcement also included price hikes across several of Disney’s streaming services, including Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN Select, as well as increases to bundled packages. These changes will also impact UFC fans.

Beginning October 21, the monthly subscription for ESPN Select will rise from $11.99 to $12.99, while the annual plan will increase from $119.99 to $129.99. Fans can also access ESPN Select content through the new ESPN Unlimited streaming service, priced at $29.99 per month or $299.99 per year.

Meanwhile, bundle pricing is also set to rise. The ad-supported Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN Select package will increase from $16.99 to $19.99 per month, while the ad-free version will climb from $26.99 to $29.99 per month.

Since launching its streaming service, ESPN has consistently raised subscription prices year after year. The recent hikes also extend to the UFC’s PPV events, which previously cost $59.99 and now run $79.99.

By comparison, Paramount+ is priced at $7.99 per month with ads or $12.99 per month for the ad-free tier. While the company has not announced any upcoming price changes, an increase seems possible once the UFC’s new broadcast deal begins next year.