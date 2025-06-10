Exclusive: How ‘One Punch’ Brad Pickett Proves Martial Arts Build More Than Muscle – Knockout Advice

Whether you’re looking to dodge bullies, boost your mood, or just get in shape without the gym dread, Brad Pickett’s advice is simple: get moving, have fun, and maybe learn how to throw a punch.

Brad Pickett, the man who made “One Punch” more than just a nickname, has spent years carving out a legacy as both a fighter and a coach in British MMA. From humble beginnings in the boxing ring to the bright lights of the UFC, Pickett’s journey is a masterclass in what happens when grit meets a good left hook. But beyond the knockouts and the trilby hats, Pickett’s real knockout punch might just be his belief in the power of martial arts – not just for building champions, but for shaping better humans.

Brad Pickett

“One Punch” Brad Pickett began his combat sports journey with boxing and found success before before transitioning to MMA in his mid-20s. He rose quickly in the UK scene, capturing the Cage Rage British Featherweight Championship in 2005 and defending it the following year. Pickett’s career expanded internationally when he joined World Extreme Cagefighting, where he earned a notable submission victory and defeated future UFC champion Demetrious Johnson. He went on to compete in the UFC, earning multiple post-fight bonuses and a reputation for exciting fights.

After retiring from active competition, he became Head Trainer and a Director at Great Britain Top Team, where he mentors new fighters and shares his passion for MMA. He is considered a pioneer in British MMA, inspiring a generation of athletes with his work ethic and technical skill.

Exercise Benefits

In an exclusive interview, assisted by NetBet UFC Betting, Brad Pickett emphasized the value of training and physical activity. He said,

“Any form of training or physical activity is always going to be beneficial. Sometimes, if people are out of shape, it can be hard to get started. But if you just bear with it and make yourself a little uncomfortable every day—not so uncomfortable that you want to quit, but just a little—you’ll get into some sort of fitness routine. Once you’re in shape, it’s fine.”

He added that finding an activity you enjoy makes exercise feel less like work and more like learning a new skill. “You’ll focus on learning techniques and skills, and forget you’re getting tired. At the end, you’ll be exhausted, but in a good way.”

Pickett highlighted the practical and psychological benefits of martial arts, he contionued: “Martial arts are a very good life skill to have. It’s not about being the person who goes around fighting. In fact, most of the toughest people you’ll meet who know combat sports are calm and relaxed – they don’t need to fight. There’s no benefit in fighting someone who can’t defend themselves. For people who might be targeted, like the weak or bullied, having martial arts skills is a good deterrent. You don’t see bullies picking on someone who boxes or is a world champion.”

Science supports Brad Pickett’s views on the benefits of exercise. Regular physical activity helps maintain a healthy weight, strengthens the heart, and improves circulation/ It also helps manage blood sugar and insulin levels, lowering the risk of metabolic syndrome and type 2 diabetes.

Exercise also benefits mental health. It releases chemicals in the brain that improve mood and reduce stress, anxiety, and symptoms of depression. Even small increases in activity can have significant effects.