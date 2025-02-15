‘Zalal To PFL For Running An Entire Round’ – Fans Split As Youssef Zalal Outpoints Calvin Kattar At UFC Vegas 102

Youssef Zalal received the biggest opportunity of his career thus far when he took on Calvin Kattar in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 102. But while he scored a decision win, the result led to a mix of reactions from MMA fans.

Kattar tried to take control of the fight from the get-go, looking to blitz with the striking that led him to popularity during his Octagon career. Zalal, however, took advantage of that by using his footwork, keeping distance and landing counterstrikes.

Footwork and distance continued to use this strategy and found success, frustrating Kattar over the course of the remaining 10 minutes to win the fight across all three judges’ scorecards.

While some fans and media members felt it was excellent strategy, others were critical of the performance, stating Zalal would lose fans for the way he fought here.

Youseef Zalal Splits MMA Fanbase With Performance In Win Over Calvin Kattar

Zalal to the PFL for running for an entire round.



Lame as hell — Trading Capital (@Tradethecapital) February 16, 2025

Zalal is such an exemplary development story



Had a promising UFC start in his early 20s, hit a wall, bounced back on the regional scene, and now looks fully grown and mature at 28



We have a new contender! — Alexander K Lee (@AlexanderKLee) February 16, 2025

Zalal just lost 90% of his fanbase for that wretched performance #UFCVegas102 — KYLE🇧🇷🇺🇸 (@kyle_inacio) February 16, 2025

Youssef Zalal 4-0 since his return to the ufc. And now a top 10 ranked featherweight.

A masterclass in footwork and distance management.



Incredible career turnaround continues #ufcvegas102 pic.twitter.com/3znTY3gPHB — Kevin Thang (@Skip2MyJays) February 16, 2025

Zalal is the kind of guy who is a pretty good point fighter but won't ever draw a dime in his life because he fights like a pansy and it's transparent. I can't imagine that's a guy @danawhite wants ranked in the UFC — Dalton Surber (@DaltonSurber) February 16, 2025

Not sure why people are hating so hard on Zalal, coming off three straight finishes and comfortably beating a top 10 opponent in his second stint with the promotion is impressive to me#UFCVegas102 — lynyrd zynyrd (@Michael_Aquin0) February 16, 2025

Zalal has transformed into a Top 10 featherweight. Calculated, very strategic and great movement. #ufcvegas102 — Hyon Ko (@KoreanJohn_) February 16, 2025

Why are they booing? Zalal had a game plan and it worked and he won #UFCVegas102 — Justin (@Justin_Gibbons) February 16, 2025

Wow Zalal is about to be a top 10 fighter.



I remember his UFC 247 debut, was so high on him at some point til he got cut in his first run.



Fast forward to 2025, he’s 4-0 on his second run and is en route to beating Calvin Kattar #UFCVegas102 — Bog ❯❯❯❯❯ 💎 (@SabatelloStan) February 16, 2025

Been really impressed with Zalal since his return, but he NEEDS to get rid of that habit of exiting laterally with hands down chin in air. He will get got by Topuria in a rematch, if he dosen’t on the way.#UFCVegas102 — Knockout MMA (@KO_MMA_Picks) February 16, 2025

After his first stint in the UFC ended unceremoniously, Zalal has won seven straight and is now 4-0 since his return to the Octagon.

Kattar, meanwhile, has now lost four straight and five of six since a January 2021 loss to Max Holloway.