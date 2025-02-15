‘Zalal To PFL For Running An Entire Round’ – Fans Split As Youssef Zalal Outpoints Calvin Kattar At UFC Vegas 102

Youssef Zalal received the biggest opportunity of his career thus far when he took on Calvin Kattar in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 102. But while he scored a decision win, the result led to a mix of reactions from MMA fans.
Kattar tried to take control of the fight from the get-go, looking to blitz with the striking that led him to popularity during his Octagon career. Zalal, however, took advantage of that by using his footwork, keeping distance and landing counterstrikes.
Footwork and distance continued to use this strategy and found success, frustrating Kattar over the course of the remaining 10 minutes to win the fight across all three judges’ scorecards.
While some fans and media members felt it was excellent strategy, others were critical of the performance, stating Zalal would lose fans for the way he fought here.
Youseef Zalal Splits MMA Fanbase With Performance In Win Over Calvin Kattar
After his first stint in the UFC ended unceremoniously, Zalal has won seven straight and is now 4-0 since his return to the Octagon.
Kattar, meanwhile, has now lost four straight and five of six since a January 2021 loss to Max Holloway.