‘The End Of An Era’ – Fans React As 37-Fight UFC Veteran Seemingly Removed From The Roster After 18 Years

The UFC roster tracker accounts on social media have recently claimed that a staple of the promotion has departed after 18 years of competing inside the Octagon. Clay Guida made his UFC debut all the way back in 2006 where he submitted Justin James at UFC 64: Unstoppable.

Guida had previously competed in Strikeforce, where he defeated Josh Thomson to become the lightweight champion before dropping the title to Gilbert Melendez, and the WEC but it wasn’t until he arrived inside the Octagon until he truly felt home. Guida has accumulated 37 fights under the UFC banner with an overall record of 18-19 in the promotion.

“The Carpenter” holds the record for the most losses in the UFC history, along with other key statistics like the fourth most fights, fourth most takedowns, fifth most total fight time and second most control time. He’s also a member of the UFC Hall of Fame after his iconic bout with Diego Sanchez from 2009 was inducted into the fighg win in 2019.

Though he has alternated wins and losses for many years, the 43-year old is currently coming off of three consecutive losses to Rafa Garcia, Joaquim Silva and Chase Hooper. After being submitted by Hooper in the first round at UFC 310 last month, Dana White called for him to retire alongside the likes of Chris Weidman and Anthony Smith who also suffered significant defeats on the same night.

Fight fans reacted to the reports of Guida’s departure via social media:

“The end of an era”

🚨Clay Guida is no long part of the active UFC roster…



The end of an Era pic.twitter.com/CFvccBmj6P — Combat Casuals (@Combat_Casuals) January 15, 2025

“This is sad. I grew up watching him fight when our TV’s were still big boxes, I was probably about 11 years old. Clay lives locally to me and you’ll actually see him at the local bars quite frequently, I’ve met him quite a few times and he’s a cool ass dude.”

This is sad. I grew up watching him fight when our TV’s were still big boxes, I was probably about 11 years old. Clay lives locally to me and you’ll actually see him at the local bars quite frequently, I’ve met him quite a few times and he’s a cool ass dude. — The Right Hook (@CombatConverse) January 16, 2025

“How they do him like that get the retirement video out NOW”

How they do him like that get the retirement video out NOW — Renato DeWealthy and no others (@TallywackerPain) January 16, 2025

“It’s time , enthusiasm isn’t the complete deal. Thanks for the great memories.”

It’s time , enthusiasm isn’t the complete deal.

Thanks for the great memories . — JamieBhoy (@jamiebhoy2) January 16, 2025

“Still today, if you want to introduce a new fan to UFC/MMA, Guida vs Sanchez is a goto. You are a legend @clayguida“

Still today, if you want to introduce a new fan to UFC/MMA, Guida vs Sanchez is a goto. You are a legend @clayguida — Cody Knoll (@CodKnowsMore) January 16, 2025

“He deserved a big send off. Thanks for the memories Clay”