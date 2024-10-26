UFC 308 presented the biggest test of Khamzat Chimaev’s career to date, and he passed it with flying colors.

The undefeated contender shot for a takedown early against former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and got it, looking for the rear-naked choke throughout the first round.

Despite Whittaker’s experience showing in his composure, once Chimaev was able to apply some real pressure in the choke attempt, “The Reaper” quickly tapped.

The commentators said that it appeared Whittaker communicated to his team that he dislocated his jaw, It appeared clear that there was some kind of injury after how quick the tap came when the face crank was applied.

Chimaev seconded this in in his post-fight interview, saying he felt something click before calling for a shot at Dricus Du Plessis’ middleweight belt.

We still don’t know how “Borz” will fair against elite competition later on into the fight, but when he can finish opponents like Whittaker that quickly, we may never need to find out.

Fans reacted to this absolutely ruthless performance from Chimaev, which reminded them why there was so much hype around him in the first place.

