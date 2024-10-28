‘We Said Goodbye Years Ago Bro’ – Fans React To Conor McGregor’s Latest Retirement Claim

It’s not uncommon for Conor McGregor to be extremely active on social media during a big UFC card and though he was seemingly present during UFC 308, he wasn’t quite as prominent throughout the night.
Following this past weekend’s action in Abu Dhabi, one post actively targeted him by referencing the injury that Robert Whittaker suffered in his loss to Khamzat Chimaev in the co-main event of the evening.
The post reflected on how McGregor has already achieved so much and gotten out of the sport without taking too much damage so he doesn’t need to risk returning when he’s already achieved success both inside and outside of the Octagon.
This part-tribute and part-caution to “The Notorious” did catch his eye which isn’t surprising given the graphic nature of Whittaker’s injury. McGregor responded to the post and though it’s unclear whether he’s serious or not, he once again flirted with the idea of riding off into the sunset and hanging the gloves up for good.
It’s certainly not the first or last time that the Irishman has told fans that he’s ready to call it a day but with his long awaited UFC return still up in the air, who knows whether we will ever see him back in action.
“Ya know what, you’re right, good bye.”
Fans reacted to the post with somewhat mixed emotions underneath McGregor’s reply.
“we said goodbye years ago bro”
“‘I’m willing to wait for that fight’ – probably Michael Chandler”
“Bro acting like we didn’t say bye after the Khabib fight. Nothing wrong with being done. You did more for the UFC than any fighter and became one of the best there ever was, while sorting generations of Mcgregors for years. You won life. move on and enjoy what you worked for.”
“blud saw topuria knock out holloway and retired”
“I guess we won’t see Chandler at the top. Bro wasted 3 years of his life for this bro.”
“Please be a joke”
“No one expected you back anyway”
“We need the comeback”
“be back in two weeks Like Ozzy tours”
“Delete this”