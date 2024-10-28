‘We Said Goodbye Years Ago Bro’ – Fans React To Conor McGregor’s Latest Retirement Claim

It’s not uncommon for Conor McGregor to be extremely active on social media during a big UFC card and though he was seemingly present during UFC 308, he wasn’t quite as prominent throughout the night.

Following this past weekend’s action in Abu Dhabi, one post actively targeted him by referencing the injury that Robert Whittaker suffered in his loss to Khamzat Chimaev in the co-main event of the evening.

The post reflected on how McGregor has already achieved so much and gotten out of the sport without taking too much damage so he doesn’t need to risk returning when he’s already achieved success both inside and outside of the Octagon.

No reason to come back to UFC or fighting in general, you have beautiful family, worth half a billion, businesses, as being a successful business man.



You made your dreams come true, becoming UFC double champ.



Don’t risk your health or well being, you have got nothing to… https://t.co/6xRv1s0UP1 — S (@successfailure0) October 28, 2024

This part-tribute and part-caution to “The Notorious” did catch his eye which isn’t surprising given the graphic nature of Whittaker’s injury. McGregor responded to the post and though it’s unclear whether he’s serious or not, he once again flirted with the idea of riding off into the sunset and hanging the gloves up for good.

It’s certainly not the first or last time that the Irishman has told fans that he’s ready to call it a day but with his long awaited UFC return still up in the air, who knows whether we will ever see him back in action.

“Ya know what, you’re right, good bye.”

Ya know what, you’re right, good bye. https://t.co/xB8uyh89iK — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 28, 2024

Fans reacted to the post with somewhat mixed emotions underneath McGregor’s reply.

“we said goodbye years ago bro”

we said goodbye years ago bro — UPFRONT MMA (@upfrontmma) October 28, 2024

“‘I’m willing to wait for that fight’ – probably Michael Chandler”

"I'm willing to wait for that fight" – probably Michael Chandler pic.twitter.com/y5clE3ot7h — The Fight Lab (@The_FightLab) October 28, 2024

“Bro acting like we didn’t say bye after the Khabib fight. Nothing wrong with being done. You did more for the UFC than any fighter and became one of the best there ever was, while sorting generations of Mcgregors for years. You won life. move on and enjoy what you worked for.”

Bro acting like we didn't say bye after the Khabib fight. Nothing wrong with being done. You did more for the UFC than any fighter and became one of the best there ever was, while sorting generations of Mcgregors for years. You won life. move on and enjoy what you worked for. — AFCMusti (@drunksquirrel87) October 28, 2024

“blud saw topuria knock out holloway and retired”

blud saw topuria knock out holloway and retired — BelalMuhammadSZN🇳🇿 (@belalszn123) October 28, 2024

“I guess we won’t see Chandler at the top. Bro wasted 3 years of his life for this bro.”

I guess we won't see Chandler at the top. Bro wasted 3 years of his life for this bro. — Unisquity MMA (@UnisquityMma) October 28, 2024

“Please be a joke”

Please be a joke pic.twitter.com/VkKTNwMmbR — What A Bet (@What_a_Bets) October 28, 2024

“No one expected you back anyway”

No one expected you back anyway 😂 — Perry Francis (@MindEstates) October 28, 2024

“We need the comeback”

“be back in two weeks Like Ozzy tours”

be back in two weeks



Like Ozzy tours 😂 — KnobTwirler (@KnobTwirler) October 28, 2024

“Delete this”