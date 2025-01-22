‘Hope He Has Good People Around Him’ – Fans React To Anthony Smith Revealing Request To Compete In Power Slap After UFC Retirement

Following his second consecutive loss at UFC 310 last month, Anthony Smith suggested that it may be the final time that he steps inside the Octagon. “Lionheart” was incredibly emotional in that moment but the decision to put a full stop on his career is something that fans have expected for some time with Dana White even saying after the event that he hoped it would be the end of the line.

It was clear from his walk out in Las Vegas on December 7 that the former light heavyweight title challenger wasn’t in the right frame of mind to be competing following the loss of a very close friend and former cornerman. He was stopped by Dominick Reyes in the second round but after having some time to reflect on the fight, he recently announced on The Ariel Helwani Show that he has a fight scheduled for April that will allow him to go out on his own terms.

“Yeah, it’s one more. Win, lose, or draw, that’s going to be it.”

During the same interview, Smith also said that he had inquired about the possibility of competing in a different arena once he lays the gloves down. Rather than swapping them for boxing gloves like several high-profile names have in recent times, the 36-year old was interesting in abandoning them for good by stepping into Power Slap.

Smith said that after posing the question to the UFC’s Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell, his request was denied. Considering that he he will have 59 pro MMA bouts under his belt by the end of April, this could be to stop other fighters who are at the end of their careers from taking more damage.

“Dude, I tried. They told me no, straight up. I asked Hunter, he told me no. He wouldn’t even bring it to Dana.”

Fight fans reacted on social media to Smith's statement

