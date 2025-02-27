Kash Patel Said To Be Considering UFC-FBI Partnership To Train Agents In Martial Arts

Kash Patel appears to have an intriguing vision — one that could potentially lead to a collaboration between the FBI and the UFC.

Last week, Patel was officially sworn in as the ninth director of the FBI following Republican leader Donald Trump’s re-election this past month as the 47th President of the United States.

Per a recent Reuters report, Patel is exploring the idea of enlisting UFC trainers to enhance the martial arts and self-defense skills of American law enforcement agents. The initiative was reportedly outlined during a call this week with FBI field offices.

JUST IN: Reuters reports that FBI chief Kash Patel is considering having the UFC train FBI agents in martial arts — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 27, 2025

It’s not just Trump — an avid MMA enthusiast and close friend of UFC CEO Dana Whiten — who has a passion for the sport. Patel also appears to be a fan, often sharing UFC-related posts on social media.

According to the report, Patel revealed that Republican podcaster Dan Bongino, whom Trump appointed as the FBI’s deputy director, is also a passionate UFC fan. He shared that Bongino inspired him to try the training himself. Now, the Indian-American lawyer is seriously considering a potential partnership between the FBI and the UFC.

Although the UFC doesn’t directly provide combat training to its contracted fighters, it boasts state-of-the-art Performance Institutes in major cities worldwide, including Las Vegas, Shanghai, and Mexico City, serving as elite hubs for athletic development and recovery.