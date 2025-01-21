CSAC Releases Fight-Day Weights For UFC 311; Dvalishvili, Moicano, Talbott Among Biggest Changes

Some fighters piled on plenty of pounds between hitting the scale last Friday and making the walk for the UFC 311 pay-per-view on Saturday.

The mixed martial arts leader opened its PPV account for 2025 this past weekend in Los Angeles, where Inglewood’s Intuit Dome played host to two championship contests and a host of intriguing matchups.

While facts such as fight-day weights and base purses are rarely seen officially, the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) provides more disclosure for events under its jurisdiction.

And amid conversations in the MMA community after the release of payouts for those who competed at UFC 311, there’s a new topic of discussion regarding weight discrepancy.

Renowned MMA reporter Aaron Bronsteter shared the figures via CSAC this week, with the most notable increases from weigh-in day to fight night coming from Tagir Ulanbekov, Payton Talbott, Merab Dvalishvili, Raoni Barcelos and Renato Moicano — all of whom weighed 17 percent more a day on from weighing in.

The California State Athletic Commission have released the fight night weights for UFC 311.



Some notables:



Talbott 135.5 -> 158.2 / Barcelos 135.5 -> 158.2

de Ridder 184.5 -> 212.0

Merab 134.0 -> 156.8 / Umar 135.0 -> 156.8

Islam 154.5 -> 178.0 / Moicano 155.0 -> 181.8 pic.twitter.com/IOVMOKyHEX — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 21, 2025

With his 26.8-pound change, Moicano was 3.8 pounds heavier for his unsuccessful title challenger opposite Islam Makhachev in the UFC 311 main event.

The biggest discrepancy, meanwhile, came in the main card middleweight contest between Reinier de Ridder and Kevin Holland. With a 15 percent increase, the Dutchman boasted a 21.6-pound advantage over “Trailblazer,” who gained just 4 percent post-weigh-in.

Second in that regard was the gap between Jamahal Hill and Jiří Procházka. “Sweet Dreams” took to the cage 13.6 pounds heavier than his fellow former champ, who ultimately emerged victorious after knocking the American out in round three.