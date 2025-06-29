‘Flawless Performance’ – Fighters & Fans React To Alexandre Pantoja Dominating Kai Kara-France, To Face Joshua Van Next

Alexandre Pantoja appears to continue to evolve as a fighter even while on top of his division, defeating Kai Kara-France in one-sided fashion to retain the UFC flyweight championship in the co-main event of UFC 317.
Pantoja worked Kara-France into swinging early, which Pantoja took advantage of by level changing and scoring a takedown. After working his way to Kara-France’s back and threatening a choke, Pantoja continued to control the action from up top, threatening an arm-triangle choke at another point during the opening frame. Pantoja, who had over four minutes of control time during the round, got to the back and threatened another choke before the end of the round.
Pantoja continued to get the better of Kara-France in the second round, scoring another takedown and controlling the pace throughout. It was a bit notable, however, that Pantoja’s pace seemed to slow as the round got closer to the end. Pantoja charged at Kara-France again in the third, clinching up and getting to KKF’s back after another takedown.
Pantoja then worked his way into locking up a rear-naked choke, scoring the third-round submission win and retaining the title.
Pantoja won the championship by defeating Brandon Moreno at UFC 290 two years ago. Prior to tonight, he had retained the belt against Brandon Royval at UFC 296, Steve Erceg at UFC 301, and Kai Asakura at UFC 310.
Kara-France earned the title shot tonight with a knockout of Erceg at UFC 305.