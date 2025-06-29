‘Flawless Performance’ – Fighters & Fans React To Alexandre Pantoja Dominating Kai Kara-France, To Face Joshua Van Next

Alexandre Pantoja appears to continue to evolve as a fighter even while on top of his division, defeating Kai Kara-France in one-sided fashion to retain the UFC flyweight championship in the co-main event of UFC 317.

Pantoja worked Kara-France into swinging early, which Pantoja took advantage of by level changing and scoring a takedown. After working his way to Kara-France’s back and threatening a choke, Pantoja continued to control the action from up top, threatening an arm-triangle choke at another point during the opening frame. Pantoja, who had over four minutes of control time during the round, got to the back and threatened another choke before the end of the round.

Pantoja continued to get the better of Kara-France in the second round, scoring another takedown and controlling the pace throughout. It was a bit notable, however, that Pantoja’s pace seemed to slow as the round got closer to the end. Pantoja charged at Kara-France again in the third, clinching up and getting to KKF’s back after another takedown.

Pantoja then worked his way into locking up a rear-naked choke, scoring the third-round submission win and retaining the title.

Alexandre Pantoja Submits Kai Kara-France To Keep Flyweight Gold At UFC 317

Flawless performance by the champion Pantoja! 🇧🇷🏆 — Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) June 29, 2025

Pantoja is so dam good. Just his Aura alone is making Kara-France not fight his typical fight. #ufc317 — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) June 29, 2025

No one’s stopping Pantoja, power or not. You can’t stop his grappling #ufc317 — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) June 29, 2025

Man can’t wait for Joshua Van vs Pantoja! 🔥🔥🔥 flyweight division is on 🔥🔥#UFC317 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) June 29, 2025

Congratulations @Pantoja_GOAT – If you defeat Van, you should challenge Merab for the Bantamweight title next #UFC317 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 29, 2025

I can’t wait to see Pantoja vs Van ! #ufc317 — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) June 29, 2025

Pantoja is too good .

Respect champion.#ufc317 — Themba Gorimbo (@TheAnswerMMA) June 29, 2025

I really enjoy Joshua Van’s fighting style, but I have a feeling Pantoja might rely heavily on his wrestling, which could turn the fight into a bit of a snooze.

#UFC317 — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) June 29, 2025

🚨 ALEXANDRE PANTOJA HAS DEFEATED KAI KARA FRANCE VIA SUBMISSION



CAN ANYONE BEAT THIS MAN?



PANTOJA VS JOSHUA VAN NEXT????? pic.twitter.com/uyus9SLizk — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) June 29, 2025

THEY CALL HIM THE CANNIBAL FOR A REASON!!!



Pantoja is an ABSOLUTE LEGEND.#UFC317 pic.twitter.com/kWP77v2mHR — Omer Osman (@OmerOsman200) June 29, 2025

Anaconda-like work from the champ on the ground to secure that RNC in the third! Nasty, nasty. Pantoja embodied a champ through and through with that performance. Wrecking ball. — Drake Riggs (@DrakeRiggs_) June 29, 2025

Nobody is beating Pantoja not even Joshua Van — MMA Gone Wild🥋 (@mmagonewild) June 29, 2025

Pantoja v Van as soon as you can please #UFC317 pic.twitter.com/YbCzyOPvXv — 🍬 (@ToffeeSweets9) June 29, 2025

Pantoja won the championship by defeating Brandon Moreno at UFC 290 two years ago. Prior to tonight, he had retained the belt against Brandon Royval at UFC 296, Steve Erceg at UFC 301, and Kai Asakura at UFC 310.

Kara-France earned the title shot tonight with a knockout of Erceg at UFC 305.