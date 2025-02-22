Anthony Hernandez Surpasses Legend’s Record In Co-Main Event Victory Over Brendan Allen At UFC Seattle

At LFA 32 in January 2018, prior to their arrival to the Octagon, Anthony Hernandez defeated Brendan Allen to win the then-vacant LFA middleweight championship. Now, seven years later, “Fluffy” proved that he still has the upper hand by defeating “All In” at UFC Seattle.

Allen landed a high kick early in the fight and looked to take grappling control. But Hernandez rolled through with him, got into top position and took control of the grappling exchanges. “Fluffy” looked for a couple of chokes, but Allen countered and got into top control with less than two minutes to go in the round. “All In” used short strikes to the head to work his way into mount, where he was able to trouble Hernandez with a rear-naked choke attempt and bust him open with an elbow in the process.

The Californian took back momentum with a takedown to start the second round, where he troubled Allen with another guillotine attempt and countered all of his transition and reversal attempts. But just like the first round, with less than two minutes left, Allen was able to score a reversal and get into his top game.

Allen got a hold of “Fluffy’s” back, but Hernandez was able to dump him and get back on top, staying there for the rest of the round.

Allen landed knuckles to Hernandez’s eye at the start of the third, and follow-up shots on the fight’s resumption appeared to trouble Hernandez. “Fluffy” was able to battle back and pin “All In” against the fence, attempting to get back to Allen’s back and remaining in control of the grappling exchanges for the remainder of the fight.

Hernandez won the fight 29-28 on all three judges’ scorecards. In the process, he also broke Chris Weidman’s record for most takedowns in UFC middleweight history.

He's coming for the top 10 👏



Anthony Hernandez gets his 7th victory in a row at #UFCSeattle! pic.twitter.com/FP6iI6whLs — UFC (@ufc) February 23, 2025

“Fluffy” has now won seven straight fights, having gone unbeaten since 2021.

Allen, meanwhile, has now dropped two straight fights after going on a seven-fight win streak.