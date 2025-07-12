‘For Real’ – Fans & Fighters React To Steve Garcia’s Shocking Domination Of Calvin Kattar At UFC Nashville

Steve Garcia was known to be a talented fighter, but that talent may now be on another level after pulling off a strong victory over Calvin Kattar at UFC Nashville — guaranteeing him a spot in the featherweight rankings in the coming days.

Garcia controlled the action from the beginning with a mix of heavy leg kicks, wild combinations, and spinning attacks, overwhelming Kattar and making him crumble under the pressure.

Garcia continued to dictate the pace in the second, focused on body shots and bloodying Kattar up with his jab. Kattar tried to bring up the intensity with the vintage striking we’ve seen from him, but Garcia consistently got the better of him in every exchange.

Garcia turned up the aggression still in the third round, rocking Kattar with a left hand and body strikes, not letting up on the gas as he hunted for the finish. Kattar tried to rally back but was blocked again.

Garcia didn’t get the finish, which would have been his sixth straight KO/TKO, but he did sweep the judges’ scorecards.

Steve Garcia Scores Decision In All-Around Performance vs. Calvin Kattar At UFC Nashville

Steve Garcia is FOR REAL. He’s making light work of Kattar #UFC #UFCNashvile pic.twitter.com/dFKjTyjECm — Joe Mastoloni (@JJMast1) July 13, 2025

Garcia just put on a clinic with his striking — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 13, 2025

Pace, pressure and head movement. Going to be hard for anyone to deal with. #UFCNashvile — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 13, 2025

So, yeah. Steve Garcia is bad man. Guy is quietly making real waves in the featherweight division. — Drake Riggs (@DrakeRiggs_) July 13, 2025

Steve Garcia wins — scores a knockdown and pretty much beats up Calvin Kattar for three rounds. Impressive.



As for Kattar, he's dropped 5 in a row and you have to wonder if he'll get another one in the UFC#UFCNashville — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) July 13, 2025

A featherweight not looking for just the paycheck could’ve taken this slot tonight smh. Steve Garcia putting it on Calvin Kattar tonight #UFCFightNight — Charlie Quinn (@CharlieQuinnMMA) July 13, 2025

Max Holloway watching Steve Garcia beat up Calvin Kattar: pic.twitter.com/8ItJjLcsBb — OverDogs Bet (@OverDogsBet) July 13, 2025

Watching UFC Fight Night.



Steve Garcia just got my attention!!



Had no idea who he was until tonight.



I knew who Calvin Kattar was.



Amazing fighter.



Great on the mic. pic.twitter.com/wT5etq7dvx — Dean Skoreyko (@bcbluecon) July 13, 2025

Steve Mean Machine Garcia will be the man to take out Jean Silva🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/0N6tQcdstb — Chicken Man🇺🇸 (@ChickenManMoney) July 13, 2025

Garcia has now won six straight, a stretch that began with his featherweight debut in a win over Chase Hooper at UFC Vegas 63 in October 2022.

Kattar has now lost five straight and six of his last seven — just one win since his loss to Max Holloway in January 2021.