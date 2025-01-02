HomeNewsUFC
(UFC.com)

Former UFC Fighter Praises Major Breakthrough To Help Medical Condition: ‘For The First Time In 41 Years…’

By Kyle Dimond

Former UFC fighter Matt Hamill has one of the most remarkable stories of anyone that has stepped inside the Octagon. Having been deaf since birth, the Ohio native found his way to the highest level of the sport via season 3 of The Ultimate Fighter where he competed as a member of team Tito Ortiz.

He would go on to have 15 of his 20 pro fights inside the Octagon having left the promotion in 2013 before he fought for the last time in 2018. During his UFC run, Hamill faced some of the top names from his era with wins over the likes of Mark Muñoz, Keith Jardine and Tito Ortiz.

His time in the promotion is likely most well known for the fact that he is the only man to hold a pro victory over Jon Jones after the consensus greatest of all time was disqualified due to the now legal 12-6 elbow rule back in 2009. In a piece of remarkable news that has got 2025 off to a strong start, Hamill shared a post on social media which detailed a massive change that has happened in his life.

Via a new digital hearing aid that he has received, after being deaf for all 48 years of his life, he’s able to hear for the very first time.

“I just got the most powerful digital hearing aids ever made. For the first time in 41 years, I can finally hear my kids’ voices, the sounds of people walking and laughing. I finally heard my mom’s voice and she cried. I’m looking forward to hearing my brother Pat’s voice too. I only hope he doesn’t have a voice like a foghorn. This is awesome although I know it will take time to adapt to all of this. Happy New Year!”

Related News

Top Stories

UFC Store

Latest MMA News: UFC, PFL and More

Merab Dvalishvili Details Plans To Retire After Going 1-2 At The Start Of Pro Career

UFC
In the build up to his first title defense at UFC 311, bantamweight champion...

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Manager Names ‘The Only Guy’ Who Can Surpass His 29-0 Record

UFC
According to the manager of Khabib Nurmagomedov, there is just one fighter capable of...

Former Champion Names Top Five UFC Fights Of 2024, Leaves Out Holloway vs. Gaethje

UFC
With 2025 underway, the MMA world is already starting to look ahead to the...

Coach: Brandon Moreno ‘Matches Up The Best’ With Alexandre Pantoja

UFC
Brandon Moreno has faced UFC Flyweight Champion Alexandre Pantoja three times, but victory has...

Umar Nurmagomedov: ‘Nobody Will Be Surprised’ If Merab Dvalishvili Withdraws From UFC 311

UFC
Should something force bantamweight kingpin Merab Dvalishvili out of UFC 311, challenger Umar Nurmagomedov...

UFC Veteran Breaks Down Why Organizations Like The PFL, Global Fight League Are Destined To Fail

UFC
Over the last two decades, MMA fans have witnessed numerous promotions rise and fall,...

Ali Abdelaziz Confident Islam Makhachev Could Finish Alex Pereira At Light Heavyweight

UFC
Ali Abdelaziz boldly declared that Islam Makhachev is such a flawlessly versatile fighter that...

Tony Ferguson Teases Fight News Amid 8-Fight UFC Losing Skid: ‘I Aim To Show Something You’ve Never Seen…’

UFC
Former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has entered the new year with his...

Kevin Holland Lays Out Scenario Where Belal Muhammad ‘Gets Knocked The F*ck Out’

UFC
Despite currently competing in a different weight class to Belal Muhammad, Kevin Holland believes...
MMA News

A trusted source for UFC and MMA news since 2002