Former Opponent Reveals What Arman Tsarukyan Can Take From First Makhachev Fight

By Kyle Dimond

On January 18, Arman Tsarukyan will finally get an opportunity that he has been chasing for a long time. The #1-ranked contender will not only get the chance to challenge for the lightweight title in the main event of UFC 311 but he has the possibility of avenging one of his only losses in the process.

Tsarukyan debuted in the UFC back in April of 2019 where he stepped in on short notice to face Islam Makhachev in Russia. He didn’t get his hand raised on that occasion but in a fight of the night winning contest, he showed that he was a serious player in the 155-pound division.

Makhachev’s success after that fight only made Tsarukyan’s debut performance against him even more impressive but now he gets the chance to run it back with the man who handed him the second defeat of his career. In a recent interview with Inside Fighting, Beneil Dariush gave his thoughts on the matchup.

Dariush faced Tsarukyan in December of 2023 where he was caught early on by a huge right hand that ended the contest in just over a minute. He believes that if there’s anything that the challenger needs to take from his first meeting with the current champion, it’s that same hunger and aggression.

He thinks that Tsarukyan’s best chance of winning the fight is by being on the front foot early on which is where he had success against both Makhachev and Dariush in the past.

“It was so long ago. I think if you look at Arman’s mentality in that fight, that’s the right mentality. Take the fight to him, right. I think that’s what he should do. So I think that he could take that from that fight as like, ‘Hey, when I took the fight to him, I won’. I want to say people, was it the first round that he won according the judges? He went out there and he want hard, you know. He went after him in the first round so I think that’s something he could do.”

