Former Opponent Breaks Down What a Dustin Poirier Onslaught Feels Like Trading in the Pocket

Dustin Poirier will make his final walk to the Octagon this weekend at UFC 318, in his hometown of New Orleans, challenging an old rival in Max Holloway for the BMF title in the main event.

This will be the third time Poirier and Holloway will meet in the Octagon, with Poirier having won both of the previous encounters.

Poirier’s impending retirement has brought about a reflection on his legendary career in the sport and other classic fights and rivalries that Poirier has been a part of. In addition to multiple fights with Holloway in the UFC, Poirier has also been involved in rivalries with the likes of Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje, and Eddie Alvarez.

When asked by The Schmo about what keys will lead Poirier to a third victory over Holloway — based on his own experiences in the cage with “The Diamond” — Alvarez says it’s Poirier mixing up flurries with technical striking.

“Honestly, What Dustin’s great at is putting on sprints,” Alvarez said. “Dustin is calculated. He doesn’t get hit with big shots too, too, too often. And he’s really good at putting on sprints where he’ll pick his shots and he’ll do a 15-second sprint where it’s just a barrage, barrage, barrage.”

Eddie Alvarez Has High Hopes, Some Concerns As Former Foe Dustin Poirier Prepares For Retirement Fight At UFC 318

Alvarez and Poirier first did battle at UFC 211, with that fight ending in a no contest due to Alvarez landing illegal knees on a downed Poirier. Poirier would win fights with Anthony Pettis and Gaethje before the two met in a rematch that main evented UFC Calgary in July 2018, with Poirier scoring a second-round TKO.

Poirier submitted Holloway in February 2012, Holloway’s UFC debut, before defeating him at UFC 236 for the interim UFC lightweight championship.

When giving a prediction for the fight, Alvarez said he expects another amazing fight between the pair, though admits he has some concerns about Poirier.

“It’s really hard to lose to someone three times in a row. Max is a champion in his own right,” Alvarez said. “I just want to see a good fight. Both times they fought, they were great fights.

“Personally, I don’t like when a guy says ‘I’m done. I’m retiring’ and then he goes and proceeds to fight. I don’t like that. I’ve never seen it actually go well for someone — where they say they’re going to retire, they go out there and put on a performance of a lifetime, and then they go and walk off into the sunset. Rarely do you see that.”

Poirier enters this fight off a loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 in a lightweight title clash. Holloway, meanwhile, enters this fight off an unsuccessful challenge of then-featherweight champ Ilia Topuria at UFC 308. Holloway became BMF champion by koncking out Gaethje at UFC 300.