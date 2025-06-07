Francis Ngannou Fires Back After Jon Jones Reignites Superfight Talks

Francis Ngannou is calling on Jon Jones to finally settle the long-standing debate over who truly wears the crown as the undisputed baddest man in heavyweight MMA.

The two heavyweight titans have long been linked to a potential showdown that many believe could have been one of the biggest fights in UFC history, ever since Jones moved up to heavyweight and Ngannou held the divisional title.

Despite numerous efforts from both camps, the highly anticipated superfight never took shape. Frustrated by how he was treated during his reign as UFC heavyweight champion, “The Predator” chose to vacate his belt and sign with the PFL, sidelining the prospects of the the potential bout.

However, Ngannou’s head coach, Eric Nicksick, recently expressed confidence that the Cameroonian powerhouse would “100 percent” consider a return to the UFC—especially to revitalize a division hampered by the inactivity of reigning champion Jon Jones and the sidelining of interim titleholder Tom Aspinall.

Image: PFL MMA/YouTube.

On Friday, “Bones” responded to Nicksick’s remarks on X, expressing his interest in fighting Ngannou if the stars align. He revealed that a potential bout with Ngannou would reignite his competitive fire, unlike a title unification fight against Aspinall.

“I’m hearing Francis Ngannou is still interested… now we’re talking. That’s a real super fight. A clash of champions, not just hype. He held the UFC belt, I’ve defended mine for over a decade. Two kings from different roads. Not just one legend facing a mouth that’s hot right now, but two real legacies colliding. That’s the kind of fight that actually adds something special to my story. At least from my point of view,” Jon Jones wrote on X.

Francis Ngannou Responds To Jon Jones Eager To Settle Heavyweight Rivalry

On Saturday, Francis Ngannou took to X to respond to Jon Jones’ call for a potential showdown, urging “Bones” to secure the green light from the UFC while he focuses on his own commitments in the PFL. “The Predator” emphasized that their long-awaited clash would definitively determine who stands as the unquestioned heavyweight champion of the sport.

“You take care of the UFC, I’ll take care of the PFL, and we’ll finally find out who’s the KING OF THE HEAVYWEIGHT,” Ngannou wrote on X.

One of the key reasons the Jones vs. Ngannou showdown remained unrealized was UFC CEO Dana White’s claim that “Bones” demanded an astronomical payday to make the fight happen. White has also made it abundantly clear time and again that he has no interest in working with Ngannou again.

However, several voices within the MMA community have long championed the idea of a cross-promotional collaboration between the UFC and PFL to finally bring this dream matchup to life. Yet, the chances remain slim, as White has consistently opposed such partnerships.