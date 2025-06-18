Francis Ngannou’s Trainer: ‘Absolutely’ Open to UFC Partnership for Jon Jones Superfight

Francis Ngannou‘s trainer Dewey Cooper has said that ‘The Predator’ would absolutely be open to the idea of a superfight against Jon Jones.

For the longest time now, Francis Ngannou has been seen as one of the best heavyweights in mixed martial arts – and the same is true for Jon Jones. At one point, it seemed inevitable that the two would collide in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Unfortunately for everyone involved, that never quite came to fruition. Instead, Jones defeated Ciryl Gane and Stipe Miocic, whereas Francis made his way over to PFL.

Now, they find themselves in two different promotions, with Francis Ngannou making it known that he would be happy to cross-promote with PFL and UFC in order to get this fight over the finish line. Jones, meanwhile, has also hinted at the same thing during a recent series of tweets.

During a recent interview with Slingo Online Slots, the aforementioned Dewey Cooper had his say on the proposed showdown.

Dewey Cooper’s view on Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones

“Francis Ngannou versus Jon Jones, that’s the MMA fight that the world wants to see. That’s the Mayweather versus Pacquiao fight that the world wants to see in mixed martial arts. “I truly feel if you asked me if he’s willing to go to the table with a co-promotion, absolutely he would, because he wants that fight with Jon Jones as bad as anyone wants it.

“I’m sure he’s willing to negotiate some kind of partnership to do it. And if the business truly made sense, I think even if Dana would too – if it really made good business. “I don’t think Dana would be pig-headed to say no, but it has to be done a certain way, or there’s no way it could happen.”