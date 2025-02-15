‘Made Him Hit The Undertaker’ – Fans React As Gabriel Bonfim Leaves Opponent Unconscious With Nasty Choke At UFC Vegas 102

With both Bonfim brothers competing at UFC Vegas 102, Gabriel Bonfim ensured a strong start for the pair with a second-round submission victory over knockout artist Khaos Williams during the preliminary card.
Williams stalked his competition throughout the opening frame, looking to apply pressure and find the power shots that have led him to victory in the Octagon already. Bonfim, however, showed solid lateral movement over the course of the frame. And while “The Ox Fighter” showed solid takedown defense, his Brazilian counterpart was able to get him down a couple of times during the round.
Williams fended off a late submission attempt prior to the end of the first round. When the same circumstances happened in the second frame’s dying seconds, however, the result was different.
Bonfim locked up a Brabo choke and managed to leave Williams unconscious in a scary scene, scoring the victory with mere seconds remaining at the end of the second round.
Gabriel Bonfim Chokes Out Khaos Williams At UFC Vegas 102
The Brazilian is now 4-1 in the UFC since his arrival from Dana White’s Contender Series in 2022.
Meanwhile, since arriving to the UFC in 2020, Williams has consistently lost a fight after winning two — a pattern that has now continued as a result of his loss tonight.