Justin Gaethje vs. Dan Hooker Announced As UFC 313 Co-Main Event In Las Vegas

A huge lightweight contest between Justin Gaethje and Dan Hooker has been confirmed for the UFC 313 co-main event on March 8.

MMA Mania’s Alex Behunin reported on the matchup back in December, noting it had been talked about for UFC 313 on March 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

And the fight was made official during the UFC 311 broadcast, alongside the news that Alex Pereira will defend his gold opposite Magomed Ankalaev.

Gaethje has been out of action since his knockout loss against Max Holloway in the incredible BMF title fight that took place at UFC 300 in April. “The Highlight” has produced some instant classics against many of the division’s best and though the same can be said for Hooker, they’re somehow yet to cross paths.

“The Hangman” recently made his return to the top of the weight class by pulling off a massive victory over Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 305 in August. Hooker previously ruled himself out of a return for UFC 312 that takes place in February in Sydney but stated that the Gaethje fight would be his preferred option.