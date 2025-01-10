HomeNewsUFC
Gamebred Fighter On Jorge Masvidal's Approach To Promotion: He's Like 'I'm Not UFC, Where We're Going To Cut You'

By Kyle Dimond

Jorge Masvidal may be seemingly on the cusp of a UFC return but he is one of the fighters who has dipped his toes into several other pursuits away from being an athlete towards the end of his career. One of the most obvious ventures for a veteran of the fight game is to start putting on your own shows and “Gamebred” has certainly got the experience, knowledge and credibility to have success in this field.

The 52-fight veteran has attempted to carve out a niche for himself in combat sports via his Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA promotion which first launched in 2021. They hosted two events in 2024 with the most recent one taking place on November 15 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

Former UFC fighter Jesse Ronson, who competed six times inside the Octagon, fought on that card where he earned his second consecutive first-round submission win in the promotion. In a recent interview on Bare Knuckle Bowker, Ronson told Dylan Bowker about what it is like to fight for Masvidal.

The Canadian spoke about how “Gamebred” is looking for entertaining fights and if you can deliver on that, than you’re in his good books and it’s that simple.

“He [Masvidal] just flat out says it straight up. He’s like I just want fireworks guys. I’ll pay you, I’ll do whatever, just give me good fights. He’s like I don’t care how old you are, if you lose, or whatever it is. He’s like I’m not UFC where we’re going to cut you after two fights or three fights. If you’re making people scream and getting views.”

Ronson continued, adding that Masvidal’s first-hand experience is what separates him from the other promoters. He made it clear that he wasn’t trying to discredit others as much as he was praising the former BMF title challenger.

“You are always welcome back and he’s like I’ll take care of you. He’s like I’ll try to meet everything you need. He’s a great promoter and you’re right because he’s fought he understands what it’s like… Again I’m not gonna sh*t on Dana White or Scott Coker or whoever runs the PFL, because if they fought and they went through it they would know what it’s like.”

