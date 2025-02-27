UFC Lightweight Bitter After Missing Out On Justin Gaethje Fight: ‘Strikers Have Always Feared Wrestlers!’

A UFC lightweight contender seems to be fuming after being passed over for the opportunity to square off against Justin Gaethje next.

Gaethje was initially scheduled to face Dan Hooker in a highly anticipated five-round co-main event at UFC 313 on March 8, set for the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, in a sudden twist on Tuesday, “The Highlight” found himself without a dance partner after Hooker was forced to withdraw from the bout due to a hand injury.

The UFC’s top brass allegedly reached out to several elite 155-pound contenders, including Charles Oliveira, Arman Tsarukyan, and Dustin Poirier, in a bid to find a last-minute replacement for “The Hangman.” The promotion ultimately shifted its focus to Gaethje’s former foe, Rafael Fiziev, who stepped up and accepted the fight on short notice.

Mateusz Gamrot, one of the many fighters eagerly campaigning for a shot at Gaethje, is seemingly unimpressed with the UFC’s decision to book Fiziev for the rematch. Following the fight announcement, Gamrot took to X to throw shade at Gaethje, calling him out for accepting the bout.

He claimed that the only reason the former UFC interim lightweight champion agreed to the fight was because “Ataman” presents a stylistically favorable matchup for him.

“Easier choice stylistically. Strikers have always feared wrestlers. I keep in great shape and I’m ready for anyone!” Gamrot wrote on X.

“The Highlight” is set to make his long-awaited return to the Octagon after a hiatus of nearly a year. His last outing saw him suffer a buzzer-beater knockout loss to Max Holloway in their BMF title showdown at UFC 300 this past April.

Meanwhile, Fiziev last stepped into the Octagon in September 2023, headlining a UFC Fight Night clash against “Gamer.” Unfortunately, his night was cut short after suffering a torn ACL in the second round, forcing a TKO defeat.

Gaethje already holds a majority decision victory over Fiziev from their showdown at UFC 286 in March 2023.