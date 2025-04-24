Mateusz Gamrot Booked For Shock UFC Fight Against Unranked Prospect

Top 10 UFC lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot has been handed a surprise assignment.

Gamrot (24-3, 1 NC) is yet to compete in 2025, having most recently had his push up the 155-pound ladder stalled by Dan Hooker at UFC 305 in Australia last August.

That result relegated the Polish standout to #7 in the rankings, and that’s a spot he’ll need to defend opposite a rising prospect currently outside the top 15 next time out.

The UFC announced this week that Gamrot will do battle at UFC Vegas 107 inside the Apex on May 31 with Ľudovít Klein (23-4-1).

For many, the Slovakian 30-year-old is overdue a shot at breaking into the rankings. “Mr. Highlight” has amassed an unbeaten run spanning seven fights, most recently outpointing Roosevelt Roberts to cap off a 3-0 year in 2024.

Prior to a narrow split decision setback to Hooker, meanwhile, Gamrot had defeated Jalin Turner, Rafael Fiziev, and Rafael dos Anjos consecutively.

The fight against Klein has come as a surprise to many fans, especially after “Gamer” previously campaigned for clashes with the likes of Justin Gaethje and Arman Tsarukyan in the past few months.