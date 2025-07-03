UFC 319: Exciting Welterweight Showdown Reportedly In Works

The UFC 319 card could be in for a welterweight barnburner, as the promotion is reportedly working to revive a previously scrapped showdown that had fans buzzing.

UFC 319 is scheduled to light up the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 16. The ninth pay-per-view event of 2025 will be headlined by reigning UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis, who puts his title on the line against the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev.

The MMA promotion has already announced several matchups for the event, including a middleweight showdown between Jared Cannonier and Michael “Venom” Page, along with a lightweight clash featuring seasoned veterans Bobby “King” Green and Diego Ferreira.

Geoff Neal vs. Carlos Prates Targeted For Rebooking At UFC 319

According to a recent report from MMA journalist Laerte Viana, the UFC is working to rebook a welterweight showdown between Geoff Neal and Carlos Prates for the upcoming UFC 319 event.

Apurei que o duelo, que deveria ter rolado em abril, pode finalmente sair do papel no UFC 319, em Chicago. Ainda não é oficial, mas se o plano da organização se concretizar, a escolha é boa para o nerd fumante ou preferem outro nome? pic.twitter.com/cxlcQa0ccT — Laerte Viana (@laertevianamma) July 2, 2025

The matchup was originally scheduled to take place at UFC 314 this past April, but plans were derailed when Neal was forced to withdraw due to injury, leading to the bout’s cancellation. As a result, Prates was rescheduled to headline UFC Kansas City just two weeks later, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Ian Machado Garry.

“Handz of Steel” last stepped into the Octagon at UFC 308 in October 2024, where he scored a first-round knockout over former champion Rafael dos Anjos. The emphatic finish snapped a two-fight skid against Garry and Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Neal, who once rode a five-fight UFC win streak, has struggled to maintain that form, going 3-4 in his last seven Octagon appearances. The 34-year-old holds a 16-6 pro record, with 10 wins by knockout.

Meanwhile, Prates tasted defeat for the first time in his UFC career in his most recent outing. “The Nightmare” had entered the bout riding a wave of momentum, having scored four consecutive knockout victories over notable names like Neil Magny and Li Jingliang. The 31-year-old Brazilian now holds a career record of 21-7, with 19 of those wins coming by way of finish.