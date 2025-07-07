Gilbert Burns Says Charles Oliveira’s Title Run Is Over After UFC 317, Suggests BMF Clash With Max Holloway

Gilbert Burns believes Charles Oliveira’s days as a UFC title contender are behind him.

At UFC 317 last month, “Do Bronx” endured a devastating first-round knockout at the hands of Ilia Topuria in their clash for the vacant lightweight title. The loss marked Oliveira’s second unsuccessful bid to reclaim the belt.

Charles Oliveira, who once tore through the division with an 11-fight win streak and a successful title defense, has struggled to maintain that form. He’s gone 2-3 in his last five outings. Burns believes his fellow Brazilian should take a step back, recharge, and set his sights on the UFC’s symbolic BMF title instead of chasing championship gold.

Image: @charlesdobronxs/Instagram

Gilbert Burns Calls For Charles Oliveira vs. Max Holloway Rematch

During a recent episode of the Show Me the Money podcast, Gilbert Burns offered his take on Charles Oliveira’s career tarjectory. The former welterweight title challenger believes “Do Bronx” should set his sights on a high-stakes showdown with Max Holloway — regardless of whether Holloway retains the BMF title in his upcoming trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier, which headlines UFC 318 on July 19.

“Charles, I think he’s got to take six months off, Burns said.” One thousand percent, call Sean Shelby and tell him that I told him that he’s got to fight Max Holloway. After Max Holloway’s fight with Dustin, Dustin is out, Dustin’s retired. Max, rest a little bit because next month, this guy is fighting in December, January. Make it BMF for Charles.”

“Durinho” suggested that both Oliveira and Holloway are likely entering the twilight of their storied careers, making now the ideal moment for the UFC to book a rematch between the fan favorites with the BMF title on the line to raise the stakes.

“I think Charles [beats Holloway]. I like this fight, two legends. I don’t think they’re going to make another run for a title, but make it for BMF, it’s a good fight.”

Oliveira and Holloway previously shared the Octagon back in August 2015, during their time in the featherweight division. The bout ended abruptly in the first round after the Brazilian suffered a rare esophagus injury, handing “Blessed” the win via TKO.