Gilbert Burns reveals he is in concussion protocol

UFC star Gilbert Burns has revealed that he is current in concussion protocol, but that when he returns, he’s interested in a fight against Daniel Rodriguez.

Gilbert Burns is an absolute warrior and that’s been the case throughout the course of his UFC career. He even managed to compete for the welterweight title, causing Kamaru Usman some serious problems before ultimately losing via finish.

Now, however, Gilbert Burns has lost four on the bounce. At the age of 39, some have wondered whether or not he’ll carry on competing in the UFC – but it certainly seems as if that’s his plan.

In a recent interview, Gilbert Burns spoke openly about his current situation and what he wants next.

Gilbert Burns looks ahead to the future

“I’m looking toward December,” Burn told MMA Junkie. “I had a little concussion, I’m still not able to come back, so I’ve still got to get a few more things in the protocol to get able to get back to training. I’ve still got to take it easy a bit. It was a hard one, but I’m looking toward December. I just saw Daniel Rodriguez just got a nice win against Kevin Holland. He’s ranked now. I think that should be a fun one. Me and Daniel Rodriguez in December, maybe January.”

“Let’s see how the concussion protocol goes,” Burns said. “That’s one I’m looking forward to. With the brain you can’t play it all. We’ve got to take it most serious. Most likely December or January. Let’s see how it goes.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie