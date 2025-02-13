UFC 312 might be over but Sean Strickland’s disappointing performance is still on many fans’ radar. Apparently, after frequently promising a violent war against Dricus Du Plessis, he couldn’t deliver and the fight was a one-sided bashing. Although many have complained about Strickland not walking the talk, top welterweight contender Gilbert Burns feels differently.

The Brazilian is among the few fighters defending Strickland when even the latter’s long-time coach, Eric Nicksick, has shifted grounds.

In a recent episode of Show Me The Money podcast, the former title challenger called out critics who’re questioning Strickland’s legacy based on one loss:

“Another thing, Sean didn’t get the defense. Sean was falling, I don’t know, maybe he wasn’t feeling good, whatever. We’re never going to know, right? But to say, ‘Oh, he talks a lot, he doesn’t back it up,’ I don’t like that. I think the guy backs it up many times. He backed it up against Imavov, he backed it up against my guy Brendan Allen, he backed it up against so many guys, right? Paulo Costa, Adesanya, bro, he beat a lot of the best guys, and people are saying, ‘Oh, he just talks, he doesn’t do much.’ I think that’s very disrespectful.”

Burns claimed that people’s memories have become photographic in the modern world as they’ve clearly forgot Strickland’s impressive wins over Nassourdine Imavov, Paulo Costa, Israel Adesanya, and Brendan Allen.

“People have very short memories, it’s the reels day, you know? It’s the TikTok days where you swipe, you see something nice, swipe again, and then it’s gone. But it wasn’t long ago the guy was the champion, fighting everybody. He beat so many good guys, and people are just saying, “Oh, he talks a lot, he’s crazy,” but I like it. And the guy backs it up, or he tries at least.”

Burns last fought Sean Brady in September 2024, and is scheduled to return on UFC 314 on April 12, 2025. The veteran is on a three-fight losing streak and only a solid win can help him remain in the title race.

The Brazilian’s opponent for the Miami card, Michael Morales, certainly poses a big threat. Standing a decade younger, he’s among the very few elite fighters on an undefeated run. Coming out of a TKO win over Neil Magny, Morales will try to add another big name to his resume to rise quickly in the rankings.

As for Strickland, he’s still the no. 2 ranked UFC middleweight contender in the world. From rematches with Imavov, Costa, and Adesanya to fresh fights against Robert Whittaker, Khamzat Chimaev, and Caio Borralho, he has plenty of options on the table for his imminent return to the Octagon.