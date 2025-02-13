UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns is looking forward to the UFC signing three Bellator fighters to its roster. The Brazilian believes these fighters not only boast considerable star power, but also have the potential to defeat many top contenders and even the champions of their respective divisions.

Burns is currently on a three-fight losing skid and he’ll return at UFC 314 in Miami, Florida, to face undefeated prospect Michael Morales on April 12, 2025. The former UFC title challenger is on the longest losing streak of his career, making this matchup really important for his title aspirations and future in the promotion.

As of now, “Durinho” is ranked 8th in the division and he definitely can’t afford losing to the no. 12 ranked prospect in Morales.

In a recent episode of Show Me The Money, Burns appeared alongside popular UFC lightweight Renato Moicano to discuss UFC 312 and all things MMA. While talking about potential signings for the UFC, Burns named three fighters who are yet to fight for the promotion but have all the tools to make it big there.

“That’s one guy that I really want to see in the UFC is freaking Patchy Mix. That guy is so good, so good, and I hope they release him because they don’t give him a fight. It’s two guys that I think—so many guys from Bellator, but I’ll say my three favorite guys to be in the UFC now from Bellator is Johnny Eblen. That’s the number one. That guy, he could go head-to-head with Dricus Du Plessis.”

He further added:

“That’s one thing, I think he’s a top five for sure. I don’t know if he is gonna beat DDP. I think he can, I think he can, but we got to see, you know? That’s one thing. So, Johnny Eblen should be in the UFC. Patchy Mix, 100%, should be in the UFC. And I think Patricio Pitbull, you know, he can—I don’t know if he’s going to make that run now, but yeah, I wanna see Pitbull in the UFC. Those are my three guys outside of the UFC with the whole Bellator-PFL history. Those three guys I want to see so much in the UFC right now, especially Patchy Mix and Johnny Eblen. Those guys are in their prime and I think it’ll be a couple of great fights.”

While Patricio “Pitbull” Freire is 37 and arguably in the latter half of his career, both Patchy Mix (31) and Johnny Eblen (33) are very well in their physical primes. Mix boasts an impressive 20-1 record as a bantamweight and Eblen is an undefeated middleweight. This explains why Burns, alongside many in the MMA community, is excited to see how these fighters perform in the UFC.

Considering that the PFL brand is struggling amidst its acquisition of Bellator, many of its fighters want to be relieved of their contracts. It is undoubtedly a good time for the UFC to sign these stars and give its champions a run for their money. As for fans, they simply want to see the best fight the best, regardless of promotions.