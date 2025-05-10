‘Give Her A Title Shot’ – Fans React To Striking Clinic From Natália Silva To Defeat Former Champion At UFC 315

The next challenger for the UFC women’s flyweight championship could very well be Natália Silva, as she took care of business against former champion Alexa Grasso at UFC 315.

Silva looked to get to a fast start, mixing up her shots and moving around the cage in a speedy fashion. She also took control in the fight when it comes to battering with leg kicks and short combinations. Grasso, meanwhile, seemed to be more patient, focusing on her jabs and combinations. Grasso looked to take advantage of a slip on a kick by Silva, but Silva was able to easily shove her away.

Silva continued to use her speed toward success in the second round. Her quick hands combined with her footwork frustrated Grasso, as she continued to put on a solid striking display. Grasso had a strong volume output in the closing seconds of the second round, but it got nothing going for her.

The third round presented nothing different, as all three judges gave 30-27 scores to Silva in a dominant decision victory.

Silva is now 7-0 in the Octagon. Her previous wins have come against the likes of Jéssica Andrade, Viviane Araújo and Jasmine Jasudavicius.

Grasso has now been unable to win in three straight fights since scoring the upset of Valentina Shevchenko to win the UFC women’s flyweight title. Her previous two fights had been the draw and loss in the second and third bouts, respectively, of Grasso and Shevchenko’s rivalry.