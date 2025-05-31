‘Give Him A Top Five Opponent’ – Fans And Fighters React To Mateusz Gamrot Putting On Grappling Clinic Vs. L’udovit Klein At UFC Vegas 107

Mateusz Gamrot is claiming he’s still a top name at lightweight, making the statement of contender status with a win over L’udovit Klein in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 107.

Gamrot set the tone early with relentless pressure, mixing striking with takedowns and control. Though Klein had a brief moment when he stunned Gamrot with a jab, Gamrot secured multiple takedowns, controlling from the back and hammering Klein with punches and knees.

Gamrot continued to smother Klein in the second round, staying active from top position with strikes and stifling Klein’s offense. He used positional grappling effectively, even threatening an arm-triangle to maintain control. Klein came out more aggressive, trying to change the tide with kicks and combinations. While he had some success at range, Gamrot’s takedowns and top control continued, sealing him the round and fight. He ended strong in side control, landing ground-and-pound and securing a crucifix.

Gamrot rebounds here after falling short against Dan Hooker at UFC 305 last year.

Klein sees a seven-fight unbeaten streak (6-0-1) snapped with the loss here tonight.