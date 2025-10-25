“Give Them Everyone’s Bonuses” – Fans & Fighters React as L’udovit Klein Earns Decision After Bloody War With Mateusz Rebecki At UFC 321

L’udovit Klein and Mateusz Rebecki put on a battle in the Octagon that left blood and sweat spilled and people on their feet wanting more. Klein, however, was the one who came out on top with a majority decision win in this UFC 321 battle.

Klein controlled the first two rounds of the fight, working over his opponent with crisp striking. Rebecki looked to land his own power shots, but Klein display great defensive ability while being able to bust Rebecki open.

Rebecki, however, brought the show in the third round, bringing forward pressure and connecting more on Klein. Rebecki scored a takedown and busted Klein bloody with a series of ground strikes. Klein’s pace suddenly dropped, only to be revealed to have been the result of an ankle injury.

One judge scored the fight 28-28; however, two judges scored the bout for Klein, earning him the decision win.

L’udovit Klein Scores Decision Win Over Mateusz Rebecki At UFC 321

Holy. Sh#%. What a fight. Give them everyone’s bonus. #ufc321 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) October 25, 2025

Klein is slick! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) October 25, 2025

Man, if Rebecki had just stood up during round 3 then Klein wouldnt have been able to stand himself and would've lost…. Wow — Val Dewar (flyweight enjoyer) (@the3els) October 25, 2025

Man, if Rebecki had just stood up during round 3 then Klein wouldnt have been able to stand himself and would've lost…. Wow — Val Dewar (flyweight enjoyer) (@the3els) October 25, 2025

Ludovit Klein getting that win like #UFC321 pic.twitter.com/pEU4A4wV7X — Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) October 25, 2025

Don’t think I’ve ever seen someone get their hand raised from the stool. Ludovit Klein says he broke his ankle in Round 3. #UFC321 pic.twitter.com/J5Q5ePJD8R — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) October 25, 2025

Ludovit Klein vs Mateusz Rebecki 😱 🩸 pic.twitter.com/T109ZmMysX — MMA UNCENSORED (@MMAUNCENSORED1) October 25, 2025

MATUESZ REBECKI LUDOVIT KLEIN MY GOODNESS WHAT A FIGHT #UFC321 pic.twitter.com/KXP7WBtvN3 — Conner Burks (@connerburks) October 25, 2025

WHOAAA, WHAT A BLOODY WAR!!! Mateusz Rebecki vs Ludovit Klein Is a Fight of the NIGHT CONTENDER ‼️👊🏽💥 #UFC321 pic.twitter.com/Gm0poOaBhb — MMA Homie Podcast (@theMMAhomies) October 25, 2025

Fantastic fight between Ludovit Klein and Mateusz Rebecki! 👏 #UFC321 pic.twitter.com/jxebPTBw4t — COMBAT SPORTS TODAY (@CSTodayNews) October 25, 2025

Holy crap. What a fight, what heart from Mateusz Rebecki. Either 29-28 Klein or 28-28. — Nick Baldwin (@NickBaldwinMMA) October 25, 2025

Klein has now won five of his last six and rebounds from a loss to Mateusz Gamrot this past May.

Rebecki has now lost three of his last four.