“Give Them Everyone’s Bonuses” – Fans & Fighters React as L’udovit Klein Earns Decision After Bloody War With Mateusz Rebecki At UFC 321

L’udovit Klein and Mateusz Rebecki put on a battle in the Octagon that left blood and sweat spilled and people on their feet wanting more. Klein, however, was the one who came out on top with a majority decision win in this UFC 321 battle.
Klein controlled the first two rounds of the fight, working over his opponent with crisp striking. Rebecki looked to land his own power shots, but Klein display great defensive ability while being able to bust Rebecki open.
Rebecki, however, brought the show in the third round, bringing forward pressure and connecting more on Klein. Rebecki scored a takedown and busted Klein bloody with a series of ground strikes. Klein’s pace suddenly dropped, only to be revealed to have been the result of an ankle injury.
One judge scored the fight 28-28; however, two judges scored the bout for Klein, earning him the decision win.
Klein has now won five of his last six and rebounds from a loss to Mateusz Gamrot this past May.
Rebecki has now lost three of his last four.