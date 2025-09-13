“Going To Be A Real Problem For The Division” – Fans React To Danill Donchenko Winning Welterweight TUF Title With Violent Performance Against Rodrigo Sezinando At Noche UFC

Danill Donchenko is the welterweight winner of season 33 of The Ultimate Fighter, claiming that accolade by finishing teammate Rodrigo Sezinando in the opening bout of the Noche UFC 3 prelims.

Donchenko came out aggressive, despite Sezinando landing a pair of strong right hands. Sezinando scored a takedown and attempted to use his grappling, but Donchenko landed well in the clinch and then landed a strong elbow that opened up a cut around one of Sezinando’s eyes. The two continued to throw their power, with Donchenko troubling him at one point against the fence.

After a failed takedown attempt from Sezinando, Donchenko easily knocked Sezinando down with a flurry and finished things with ground-and-pound to become The Ultimate Fighter.

Donchenko is going to be a real problem for the division!! Those elbows are not only damaging but they're nasty!! #NocheUFC — Robbie Glover (@robbieglover) September 13, 2025

Donchenko may become one of new my favorite fighters in the UFC. #UFCNoche — Bullish Beast (@Bullish_Bruh) September 13, 2025

Donchenko is just brutal. This is a guy needed for the UFC #NocheUFC — Skoo (@SkoooSkee) September 13, 2025

Donchenko was relentless in what was a first-round war. Early violence in San Antonio. A new TUF winner in the history books. — Drake Riggs (@DrakeRiggs_) September 13, 2025

Donchenko is so nasty. #UFCNoche — Shawn Bitter (@mmawizzard) September 13, 2025

Donchenko is a dawg 😮‍💨🔥🔥🔥🔥 #UFCNoche — Seb The Credit Repair Doctor (@SebbyDinero1017) September 13, 2025

What a performance by Danill Donchenko! Sharp elbows, intelligent use of the takedown, and pouncing on all unbalanced positions.



Donchenko's addition at Welterweight is going to be intriguing #UFCNoche — Weasle (@ThaWeasle) September 13, 2025

OMG, Donchenko looked like an absolute beast! #UFCNoche — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) September 13, 2025

This fight had been originally scheduled to go down at UFC 319 last month, but the bout was delayed after Seinznado suffered an injury. Joseph Morales won the flyweight portion of TUF 33 at that event.

Sezinando, a member of Team Cormier, reached the final today with a unanimous decision over Diego Bianchini and a split decision win over teammate Jeff Creighton. Prior to the show, was 8-1, picking up a pair of titles on the regional circuit.

Donchenko, also a member of Team Cormier, advanced to the final with a decision over Richard Martins and a first-round finish of Matt Dixon. Prior to joining TUF, Donchenko was 11-2, which included a reign as Naiza FC’s lightweight champion in 2024.