“Lock Him in with a Gorilla, The Gorilla Might Not Come Out”: Islam Makhachev’s Team Breaks Down Welterweight Move

Islam Makhachev has officially vacated his UFC lightweight championship to move up to the welterweight division, where he will challenge current champion Jack Della Maddalena. The decision follows Della Maddalena’s recent win over Belal Muhammad at UFC 315, which cleared the path for Makhachev’s transition to the 170-pound weight class. UFC CEO Dana White confirmed the move, noting that Makhachev will receive an immediate title shot in his first welterweight bout.

Islam Makhachev Moving To Welterweight

Makhachev’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, explained that the shift to welterweight was motivated by a lack of remaining challenges at lightweight and a desire to avoid fighting his friend and former champion, Belal Muhammad. Abdelaziz, speaking to Submission Radio, stated, “If Belal had won, Islam was never going to compete against him, and he would have continued in the lightweight division. But now Jack has won. Islam has defeated everyone in this division, truly. He’s on a remarkable 15-fight winning streak, finishing nine of his last ten opponents. No one is more deserving of a shot at a second title than Islam.”

Image: @ufc/X

Ali Abdelaziz expressed strong confidence in Islam Makhachev’s abilities at welterweight, suggesting that the move will reveal an even stronger version of the fighter. He said, “I truly believe the Islam we’re going to see at welterweight is going to be a much, much better Islam. He’s the best grappler in the UFC, maybe one of the best wrestlers, and we see he can knock people out too. He’s not just a one-dimensional fighter-he’s the most well-rounded fighter in the UFC today… If you lock Islam with a gorilla in a cage, the gorilla might not come out. This is how good Islam is.”

Islam Makhachev’s decision to vacate the lightweight title marks the end of a dominant reign. His move to welterweight has been anticipated for years, with teammates noting that he has long considered leaving lightweight due to the strain of weight cutting and a lack of new challenges. The UFC lightweight division will now see Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira compete for the vacant title at UFC 317. Meanwhile, the MMA community will watch closely as Makhachev attempts to become a champion in a second weight class.