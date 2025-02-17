Alexander Gustafsson Gets Honest After UFC Exit, GFL Signing: ‘I Don’t Have Real Fire Anymore Or Hunger’

Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Alexander Gustafsson is under no illusion about his current condition and deteriorating motivation to compete in mixed martial arts.

After 15 years and 18 fights, Gustafsson brought his lengthy stint on MMA’s biggest stage to an end recently. But that doesn’t mean his journey as an active fighter is over.

The Swedish athlete was among the prominent veteran names who entered the inaugural Global Fight League (GFL) draft ahead of its launch season in 2025. The 38-year-old was picked by Team London, cementing his return to the cage this year.

During an interview with Sveacasino.se, Gustafsson — who is part of the UFC Hall of Fame owing to his first fight with Jon Jones — described his decision to leave the UFC and join the new organization, admitting he’s past his prime and no longer has the “hunger” required to mix it up with the elite of the sport.

“I see myself as an elite athlete but I feel it’s the time for the new generation,” Gustafsson said. “I feel like I’m not in my top game anymore. It was a while ago. In my opinion, the fighters who fight for the UFC need to be on their top level. It is the best level of fighting in the UFC. I’m not there anymore. … I’m still doing my best in training, and I have a couple of fights left in me. But I’m not at the UFC level anymore. That’s how I feel. I’m real to myself. My teammates, my team is real to me. … I don’t have the real fire anymore or the hunger. It was a decision to make and I believe we made the right decision. And I feel good about it, too. I could have done another UFC fight, of course, but I feel a little bit of the pressure because you’re fighting for the best organisation in the world. You need to deliver. I’m not competing to accept a loss. I feel I’m not able to deliver like I did many years before.

“You need to think about yourself, and also I’m not 25, 28 anymore. I’m 38 years old,” Gustafsson continued. “I have a family. I’m not really worried about the damage you take in the fight. It’s more, the training camps you have. I’ve done many training camps in my career, and the training camp leading up to the fight. You need to deliver on the highest level. It’s a little bit of pressure because you need to recover between sessions. There are many factors involved in the whole thing. That‘s why we made the decision. We also have the GFL contract on the table, too. I have some other offers, too. I feel like I’m not going to do this for a very long time, so let’s make the best of it, and squeeze it out as much as possible. Then I’m done.”

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨@BarnattOfficial and Carl Prince select Light Heavyweight Alexander Gustafsson from 🇸🇪 for GFL London in the Second Round! 🌍



The Future of Fighting is Here. #GFL #GFLDraft #TheFutureOfFighting #MMA pic.twitter.com/8ECH4p1Jbr — Global Fight League (@mmagfl) January 25, 2025

Gustafsson has lost his last four fights, all by way of finishes. “The Mauler” was most recently knocked out by Nikita Krylov in just 67 seconds back at a 2022 UFC Fight Night in London.