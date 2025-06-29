‘High Level Fighting’ – Fighters & Fans React To Joshua Van Dropping, Defeating Brandon Royval In Bloody Fight Of The Year Slugfest At UFC 317

Just three weeks ago at UFC 316, Joshua Van scored a dominant finish of Bruno Silva — and then was quickly asked days later to fill in for Manel Kape against No. 1 contender and former title challenger Brandon Royval at UFC 317.

And now, after one of the most action-packed, memorable, and most entertaining fights the UFC flyweight division has ever seen — let alone a Fight of the Year nominee — Van defeated Royval via decision — and now has solidified himself as a top name in the UFC at 125.

Royval brought the pressure early to start the fight, landing several leg kicks and working his jab. Van did land a small series of single punches, and all brought notable power. Royval continued to throw, though not much landed, as it seemed to be more about keeping distance and preventing Van from landing much. Van’s output in the first was significantly less, but when he did throw, it landed most of the time.

Royval looked to implement some dirty boxing and make things more of a brawl in the second, staying busy with volume. This included a straight left that solidly landed. Van, however, continued to connect. A one-two from Royval backed Van up, but Van answered back with his own combination. Royval would bring the pressure, but Van would continue to answer, resulting in a memorable back-and-forth striking war over the course of these five minutes.

The third round showcased the war that these two displayed — with both men landing personal bests for significant strikes. As one brought pressure and landed well, the other responded the same. But Van dropped Royval in the closing seconds, and while he wasn’t able to get the finish, it was enough to give him the win in a bloody battle.

This is high level fighting. Technique, heart, edge of your seat type of action. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #UFC317 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 29, 2025

Royval vs Van. Fight of the Year. #UFC317 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 29, 2025

Wowwwww what a fight!!! Crazy!!! #UFC317 — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) June 29, 2025

That was a crazy war — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 29, 2025

Wow what a fight! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) June 29, 2025

Standing ovation! WOW JOSH VAN is HIM#ufc317 — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) June 29, 2025

What a fight! Crazyyy flyweights! — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) June 29, 2025

Van is so good !! 23 years old is crazy — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) June 29, 2025

Insane! That fight was so good! #ufc317 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) June 29, 2025

Van is that dude — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) June 29, 2025

Let me say it 1 more time VAN IS THE MAN #ufc317 — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) June 29, 2025

Brandon Royval and Joshua Van right now: pic.twitter.com/TYthpvYtaR — COMBAT SPORTS TODAY (@CSTodayNews) June 29, 2025

JOSH VAN IS THE REAL DEAL #UFC317 pic.twitter.com/KJWvQf0oMg — Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) June 29, 2025

JOSHUA VAN HAS ONLY BEEN TRAINING FOR FIVE YEARS



I HAVE SEEN ENOUGH, TITLE SHOT NEXT OR WE RIOT #UFC317 pic.twitter.com/H5roLHGPMv — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) June 29, 2025

THAT SIDE KICK TO THE KNEE FROM VAN IS ONE OF THE GREATEST INFIGHT ADJUSTMENT MID ROUND I HAVE EVER SEEN. #UFC317 pic.twitter.com/QORyu7lAuN — AWURED0 (@AOUREDOO) June 29, 2025

JOSHUA MFING VAN 🇲🇲



– Moved to Houston from Myanmar at 12, spoke no English

– Bullied, picked up MMA for self-defense

– Debuted amateur in Dec. 2020, and went 4-0 ammy

– Debuted pro in Oct. 2021 and fought 17 times in under 4 years

– 8-1 in UFC

– Earned a title shot at #UFC317 pic.twitter.com/Uy0OgU4CZa — Nolan King (@mma_kings) June 29, 2025

Van has now won five straight and is 8-1 in the Octagon.

Royval has won five of seven, with his only losses in this stretch now coming against Van and UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja. Royval came into tonight’s bout off wins over Brandon Moreno and Tatsuro Taira.