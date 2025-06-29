‘High Level Fighting’ – Fighters & Fans React To Joshua Van Dropping, Defeating Brandon Royval In Bloody Fight Of The Year Slugfest At UFC 317

Just three weeks ago at UFC 316, Joshua Van scored a dominant finish of Bruno Silva — and then was quickly asked days later to fill in for Manel Kape against No. 1 contender and former title challenger Brandon Royval at UFC 317.
And now, after one of the most action-packed, memorable, and most entertaining fights the UFC flyweight division has ever seen — let alone a Fight of the Year nominee — Van defeated Royval via decision — and now has solidified himself as a top name in the UFC at 125.
Royval brought the pressure early to start the fight, landing several leg kicks and working his jab. Van did land a small series of single punches, and all brought notable power. Royval continued to throw, though not much landed, as it seemed to be more about keeping distance and preventing Van from landing much. Van’s output in the first was significantly less, but when he did throw, it landed most of the time.
Royval looked to implement some dirty boxing and make things more of a brawl in the second, staying busy with volume. This included a straight left that solidly landed. Van, however, continued to connect. A one-two from Royval backed Van up, but Van answered back with his own combination. Royval would bring the pressure, but Van would continue to answer, resulting in a memorable back-and-forth striking war over the course of these five minutes.
The third round showcased the war that these two displayed — with both men landing personal bests for significant strikes. As one brought pressure and landed well, the other responded the same. But Van dropped Royval in the closing seconds, and while he wasn’t able to get the finish, it was enough to give him the win in a bloody battle.
Joshua Van Edges Out Brandon Royval In War At UFC 317
Van has now won five straight and is 8-1 in the Octagon.
Royval has won five of seven, with his only losses in this stretch now coming against Van and UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja. Royval came into tonight’s bout off wins over Brandon Moreno and Tatsuro Taira.