Jamahal Hill Posts Video Drinking With Jiří Procházka Alongside First Statement On UFC 311 Loss

Jamahal Hill appears to be in good spirits following UFC 311 this past weekend where he was defeated by Jiří Procházka in a fantastic light heavyweight contest. The former champion is currently coming off of back-to-back defeats for the first time in his career after facing two of the most dangerous knockout artists in the sport in consecutive outings.

“Sweet Dreams” certainly had his moments in the fight, specifically in the second round where he appeared to swing the momentum back in his favor by starting to land more effective strikes on his opponent. After seemingly being hurt to the body in that round, Procházka bounced back in the third and was able to finish Hill to get himself back in the win column.

Whilst there are certainly positives for Hill to take from this fight, this was a big moment for him in his career but he isn’t letting that keep him down for too long. There was tension between the two men in the build-up to the fight following some comments that Hill made but this has since been put to rest in the aftermath of their long-awaited fight.

The Chicago native posted a video on his Instagram which shows the two men sharing a drink with one another in Los Angeles after putting on a great back-and-forth battle for the fans inside the Intuit Dome. The mutual respect shown in this video was also echoed by Hill in the caption as he reflected on the fight for the first time.

He gave props to his opponent whilst being grateful for the position he’s in right now with plenty of hunger to get back to winning ways in the near future.

“First of congratulations to @jirkaprochazka you made great adjustments and gave me a hell of a fight!!! I want to thank everybody that reached out with love and support I truly appreciate you all!!! My fire has never burned hotter or brighter for my future and growth!! Fighting against the elite of the elite is an honor and blessing that I don’t take for granted and yes it comes with some hard lessons but this is my journey and I’m going to set the course back right!!! Negative and hate are from those that know where they stand beneath you and want to bring you down to their level!! My head is high my heart is full and I can’t wait for my time to shine again Sweet Dreams Nation we move forward and onward!!!”