“Holding It Down For The 35 And Older Club” – Fighters & Fans React To Tim Elliott Pulling Off Shocking Submission Of Kai Asakura At UFC 319

Tim Elliott may be 38 years old, but don’t count him out yet. That was the statement made in his victory over Kai Asakura that kicked off the main card at UFC 319.

Elliott seemed to struggle with the footwork of Asakura during the opening frame. That led to Asakura being able to connect on several powerful punches during the round, including a strong one-two in the opening seconds. Asakura was in control and kept the fight standing for about four minutes, but Elliott scored a takedown in the round’s final minute, getting right into side control and landing a few knees to the body.

Elliott managed to get the fight to the ground during the second round again. This time, however, Elliott completed work over Asakura from top position, eventually making his way to a guillotine choke, scoring the submission with about 20 seconds left in the second round.

Tim Elliott Scores Second-Round Submission At UFC 319

Tim Elliott holding it down for the 35 and older club 🫡 #UFC319 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) August 17, 2025

Great job @TElliott125. You dirty dog. Let’s fight next. — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) August 17, 2025

Underdogs are eating great way to grind out that win for Elliot — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) August 17, 2025

That is a HUGE win for Tim Elliott! So sick! #ufc319 — Dustin Jacoby 🇺🇸 (@thehanyakdj) August 17, 2025

Chris Brennan Jiujitsu right there !! @IAMChrisBrennan — Fernie Garcia (@teamfgarcia) August 17, 2025

Tim Elliott keeps asking why he’s still in the rankings, then does that. What a way to start this main card. #UFC319 — John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) August 17, 2025

WOW TIM ELLIOTT DOES IT!!



Used his grappling to throw off Kai Asakura then caught him in a nasty guillotine after a dominant Round 2 to get the tap. What a crazy win for Elliott after the layoff. #UFC319 — Patrick Danna (@patdannamma) August 17, 2025

Tim Elliott via WTF



Super entertaining fight. #UFC319 — Jason Hartley (@jasonthehart) August 17, 2025

Did somebody forget to tell Tim Elliott that he wasn’t supposed to win this fight? — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) August 17, 2025

HOOOOOLLLLY SHIIIIT TIM ELLIOTT. ONE TIME FOR THE OLD GUYS. WOW. THAT WAS AMAZING. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 17, 2025

Tim Elliott pic.twitter.com/ppscJOIR8w — Samir Bannout da Silva Jr 🇦🇲 (@iiskenderian) August 17, 2025

Never hype up champions in other promotions please.



Tapped out cold by 38 year old Tim Elliot in 2025. — Homelander MMA (@HomelanderMMA) August 17, 2025

Imagine introducing your friend to MMA and Tim Elliott is the first fighter they see#UFC319 — Foernix (@_foernix) August 17, 2025

This was Elliott’s first fight since December 2023, when he scored a submission of Su Mudaerji.

Asakura, the former RIZIN champion, made his UFC debut at UFC 310, falling short in a title shot against Alexandre Pantoja.