Kevin Holland Makes Admission About Past UFC Loss: ‘I Was High As A Kite…’

Kevin Holland has received criticism in the past for being too relaxed and not focused enough in some big fights. This was particularly a talking point following two back-to-back losses that he suffered in consecutive months back in 2021.
2020 was a massive year for “Trailblazer” who despite the limitations of the COVID-19 pandemic, was able to tie the record for the most UFC wins in a calendar year with five. This earned him his first main event against Derek Brunson and shortly after a one-sided defeat, he jumped right into another five-round spotlight and was beaten by Marvin Vettori after replacing Darren Till.
Ahead of his return at UFC 311 this Saturday, Holland appeared on Demetrious Johnson’s MightyCast where he spoke about his weed-smoking habits and how he is able to compete at a high level despite this. Holland certainly isn’t the only UFC fighter who has to be careful depending on the rules of the athletic commissions due to his daily routines.
He told Johnson about how he looked to change his regular patterns ahead of his fight with Brunson because he had some anxiety regarding how his smoking could affect his performance. After losing that fight, he went back on the adjustments, telling “Mighty Mouse” that having accepted the Vettori fight on just nine days notice, it made sense to continue smoking throughout fight week.
“The Marvin Vettori fight, I was high as a kite,” Holland said. “Not during the fight, but all week, I was high as a kite. Five rounds didn’t feel like shit that time. The Derek Brunson fight, I was all worried, I was like, damn bro, I’m not going to smoke that much because I have five rounds, so I don’t want to be f*cking with my lungs. First time doing five rounds in a UFC fight, it could go that long, he wants to wrestle and stuff, so I was like, I’m not going to do that. Then I was like, I stressed myself out for no reason, I still lost the f*cking fight.
“So then after the next one, I was like, I’m just going to smoke. So they gave me Marvin Vettori at the last second, I was partying and everything. I didn’t feel any different. The pace got to be pushed, a lot of times when you’ve got five rounds, they don’t push the pace, I don’t push the pace, we’re just chilling.”