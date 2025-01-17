UFC 311’s Kevin Holland Doesn’t Want To Become Champion Due To The ‘Politics’ Of It

UFC middleweight Kevin Holland is one of the most unique fighters on the promotion’s roster. We have certainly seen competitors come and go in the past who were company men to the highest degree, willing to step in and fight every weekend of the year if their bodies, and the athletic commissions allowed it, but the middleweight contender is different.

He has received some criticism in the past for being overly relaxed in fights and not taking things serious enough with the debate that if he really focused on being the best version of himself that he can possibly be, he could achieve more. Ultimately, Holland just wants to fight as much as possible in order to make as much money as possible.

Whether its his record-tying year in 2020 where he produced five wins inside the Octagon or his attitude to losing, it has always been clear that “Trailblazer” isn’t someone who is focused on one big finish line that he is pursuing. He recently spoke about this ahead of his return at UFC 311 this Saturday night where he takes on Reinier de Ridder.

Unlike someone like his opponent who wants to continue working his way up the middleweight ladder in order to compete at the very top of the sport, Holland is a prize fighter at heart and though the UFC title is a big shiny goal to strive for, he isn’t overly concerned with adding a belt to his trophy cabinet. In fact, he’s more motivated to break the promotion’s record for most fights which is currently held by the still active Jim Miller.

The 32-year old recently told ESPN that even if he did find himself in position for a shot at the title, he doesn’t know whether he would take it because it could interfere with his plans and cause him complications.