“Horrible Job By The Ref” – Referee Marc Goddard Blasted For Missing Fence Grabs As Kaan Ofli Goes On To Submit Ricardo Ramos At UFC Rio

Kaan Ofli may have scored the victory at UFC Rio, defeating Ricardo Ramos, but it didn’t come without much controversy following several missed fence grab calls.
Just seconds into the fight, Ricardo Ramos had Kaan Ofli against the fence, threatening a kneebar. Ofli’s defenses, however, saw him grab the fence multiple times. None of the fence grabs, however, were penalized, or even seemingly noticed, by veteran referee Marc Goddard.
Ofli would then work his way out of Ramos’ submission attempts before getting to the back in a backpack position. That’s where Ofli managed to lock up a choke to score the tapout, to the boos of the Brazilian crowd that rained down.
Ofli now scores the first win in his UFC career after losses to Mairon Santos and Muhammad Naimov, the former coming in the finale of The Ultimate Fighter season 32.
Ramos has now lost four of his last five and is 3-6 in his last nine fights.